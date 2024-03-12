- Trainer: Nicky Henderson
- Jockey: Nico de Boinville
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 13lbs
- OR: 132
Lucky 15 Tips for Day two at Cheltenham: Back near 2800/1 four-fold on Wednesday
For each day of this week's Cheltenham Festival, Tipman Tips will provide a Lucky 15, with Wednesday's four selections coming to combined odds of just under 2800/1, which gives us a great chance to use Betfair's completely free racing multi each day of the festival this year...
Tipman Tips provide an E/W Lucky 15 for Day 2
Four selections come to combined odds of near 2800/1
- Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
- Jockey: Keith Donoghue
- Age: 10
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe
- Age: 8
- Weight: 11st 8lbs
- OR: 150
- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: D. E. Mullins
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
14:50 - Doddiethegreat @ 8/19.00
A very lightly raced 8 year old who may be 10 or more lbs well in here given how little we've seen of him. Listened to Nicky Henderson talk him up about how he's been on the gallops and one of his best chances of the week. Ran well at Cheltenham a few starts back when just beaten but his best performance came over further and this step up in trip looks sure to suit. One of my favourite bets of the week.
16:10 - Galvin @ 5/16.00
Head to head with Delta Work last year and just narrowly beaten and fancy he can reverse that this year and is more than double the price of Delta Work. Minella Indo is obviously a very interesting entry but not sure how he will cope with the Cross Country course and wouldn't be having a nibble at such a short price
16:50 - Maskada @ 12/113.00
Maskada looks rock solid again after winning this race last year. He is 8lbs higher this year but won by 6 lengths and has run in some hot races this year of a similar mark. Obviously likes it here and conditions will suit, expecting a big run.
17:30 - You Oughta Know @ 8/19.00
Champion Bumper now and quite sweet on You Oughta Know for Willie Mullins who has a fantastic record in this race. He will relish testing conditions here and his 2nd LTO has plenty of strong form including well ahead of last years bumper winner A Dream To Share, open to plenty of improvement again and should be bang there.
