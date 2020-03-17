To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Bets of the Day US: My Wise Cat to win again for Diodoro

My Wise Cat Will Rogers Downs
Today's best bet My Wise Cat runs at Will Rogers Downs
Join today
View market

Nick Shiambouros is back with two selections from the spring meeting at Will Rogers Downs...

"This race represents a slight drop in class and fully expect him to win again"

Back My Wise Cat at BSP in Race 3 in the 19:15 at Will Rogers Downs

Elijah to make all

Race 2 18:45 Will Rogers Downs - Elijah Anet

Elijah Anet should prove difficult to beat in this claiming race restricted to Oklahoma breds. This means to qualify for this race each horse has to be foaled in the State of Oklahoma.

The gelding made all in a maiden claimer at Remington Park last December in a respectable time. He was taken on for the lead in the early stages, but found plenty and won easily. He has been working well for this, and put in a bullet work on the 10th March. This means he had the fastest time of the day.

When a horse works on the track he is timed by an official, who records the time and it is published in the official form. This horse has three decent published works, which is a sign he is fit and ready. Trainer Scott Young had three winners on opening day yesterday, and this Grey son of Silver City can give him another. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.

A Wise choice

Race 3 19:15 Will Rogers Down - My Wise Cat

My Wise Cat should follow up his recent win at Delta Downs.

This is his second start after being claimed by trainer Robertino Diodoro. Most races in America are claiming races. It is not unusual to see horses change stables many times throughout their career. Robertino Diodoro is a high percentage trainer who specialises in aggressively claiming horses. He often drops them in class, or races at the same level. This race represents a slight drop in class and I fully expect him to win again. He has faced better in the past, but is much more consistent at this level. He should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

This is the second day of the spring meeting at Will Rogers Downs which runs through to the 23rd Of May. I like to follow the entire meeting. As the form settles down winners are easier to come by. Racing on the same surface for an extended period has many advantages. Hopefully we can get off to a good start.

Recommended bets

Back Elijah Anet at BSP in Race 2 18:45 at Will Rogers Downs
Back My Wise Cat at BSP in Race 3 in the 19:15 at Will Rogers Downs

WillRD (US) 17th Mar (R2 6f Claim)

Tuesday 17 March, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Clear Corredor
Starward
Co Co Kid
Biz Ops
Elijah Anet
Okie Jokey
Pretty Special
Crossing Dixie
Up
Down

Bet slip

WillRD (US) 17th Mar (R3 6f Allw)

Tuesday 17 March, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Western Swing
Allthewaywithtaye
Fafa
U S Special Forces
Drowningndiamonds
Covington Quality
My Wise Cat
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Nick Shiambouros,

More Bets of the Day

Read past articles