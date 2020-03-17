Bets of the Day US: My Wise Cat to win again for Diodoro

Elijah to make all

Race 2 18:45 Will Rogers Downs - Elijah Anet

Elijah Anet should prove difficult to beat in this claiming race restricted to Oklahoma breds. This means to qualify for this race each horse has to be foaled in the State of Oklahoma.

The gelding made all in a maiden claimer at Remington Park last December in a respectable time. He was taken on for the lead in the early stages, but found plenty and won easily. He has been working well for this, and put in a bullet work on the 10th March. This means he had the fastest time of the day.

When a horse works on the track he is timed by an official, who records the time and it is published in the official form. This horse has three decent published works, which is a sign he is fit and ready. Trainer Scott Young had three winners on opening day yesterday, and this Grey son of Silver City can give him another. He should be backed at around [3.5] on the exchange.

A Wise choice

Race 3 19:15 Will Rogers Down - My Wise Cat

My Wise Cat should follow up his recent win at Delta Downs.

This is his second start after being claimed by trainer Robertino Diodoro. Most races in America are claiming races. It is not unusual to see horses change stables many times throughout their career. Robertino Diodoro is a high percentage trainer who specialises in aggressively claiming horses. He often drops them in class, or races at the same level. This race represents a slight drop in class and I fully expect him to win again. He has faced better in the past, but is much more consistent at this level. He should be backed at around [4.0] on the exchange.

This is the second day of the spring meeting at Will Rogers Downs which runs through to the 23rd Of May. I like to follow the entire meeting. As the form settles down winners are easier to come by. Racing on the same surface for an extended period has many advantages. Hopefully we can get off to a good start.