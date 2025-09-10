Golf Tips: Best bets for BMW PGA Championship and Procore Championship

Steve Rawlings previews both events and recommends best bets

Steve Rawlings: "In six previous visits to Wentworth, 20th was the best finish Ryan Fox had mustered before he took the title two years ago, but he was an unusual winner. Most victors here have shown a liking to the venue. Wentworth is a nuanced track and past course form counts for plenty. Lowry had finished inside the top-six places four times before he won here two years ago and he'd led the 2020 edition at halfway before finishing 13th.

"Aaron Rai missed the cut last time out at the European Masters two weeks ago but that's the norm for the 30-year-old Englishman. That was his third visit to Crans and he's yet to make it through to the weekend, but he did shoot 65 on Friday to move up from 136th after an opening 73 to a tie for 68th so it was his best effort in three attempts.

"Rai finished a respectable 22nd at the St Jude Championship and 33rd in the British Masters in his two previous outings so he hasn't been in sparkling form over the last month but his fifth-place finish at Sedgefield when defending in the first week of August was a very encouraging performance. With Wentworth figures reading 14-MC-4-2 over the last four years, Rai clearly enjoys the venue, and I was very surprised to be able to back him at as big as 55.0 given he's no bigger than 35/1 on the High Street."

Recommended Bet Back Aaron Rai EXC 55.0

Matt Cooper: "The Frenchman first hinted that he liked Wentworth when a second round 65 on debut saved him from a missed cut after he had opened with a 77. A year later he started 69-68 to sit inside the top 30 before the event was shortened due to the death of the Queen.

"Last year, he posted 69-65 pre-cut to start the weekend in a share of third and a pair of 69s secured seventh. In those first two starts, he ranked sixth and second for hitting greens. Last year he was third for Scrambling, sixth for Strokes Gained Approach and first for Tee to Green.

"He's had a funny 12 months, but one with quality this side of the pond and consistency the other side. Before and after New Year, he made four top sixes in five DP World Tour starts. More recently, he made 15 straight cuts on the PGA Tour, a run that ended with his final start."

Recommended Bet Back Antoine Rozner each-way SBK 175/1

Dave Tindall: "Justin Rose loves a big event and, like Fitzpatrick, will be keen to flash some strong play here ahead of the Ryder Cup.

"The Englishman posted the first-round leader (yet again!) at Augusta earlier this year while more recently an opening 64 helped propel him to victory in the St. Jude Championship.

"Rose has been coming to Wentworth since his childhood days and he has plenty of FRL history too: one 18-hole lead and six other occasions when he ended the opening lap inside the top eight.

"He'll enjoy the presence of Tommy Fleetwood and defending champ Billy Horschel in his three-ball which tees off at 08.35."

Recommended Bet Back Justin Rose each-way SBK 50/1

Current Form Contender:

"We are including McIlroy based on current form, after he triumphed at last week's Irish Open to record his first victory since winning the Masters earlier this year. Rory looks well and truly back based on his performance at the K Club and the fact that he came second at this event last year - so could easily have come in under the course form criteria - means a consecutive win is not out of the question. He will have plenty of supporters in the market."

Recommended Bet Rory McIlroy SBK 6/1

Procore Championship tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Scottie Scheffler is the warm favourite at around 9/43.25 but the one I like is the recent Wyndham Championship winner, Cameron Young, who will make his Ryder Cup debut in a fortnight's time at the venue at which he equalled the course record when he won the New York State Open as an amateur eight years ago.

"Although now residing in Florida, Young was born in New York, so he'll be chomping at the bit to get going in two weeks' time and he's bound to be in good spirits here.

"Following his victory at the Wyndham, his first on the PGA Tour, the 28-year-old played nicely in the FedEx Cup playoffs, finishing fifth at the St Jude Championship, 11th in the BMW Championship and fourth behind Fleetwood at the Tour Championship.

"With his Ryder Cup debut upcoming, he will have kept himself ticking over since East Lake and he's a very fair price to contend her at 25/126.00 given his current wellbeing.

"He missed the cut here on his only previous outing but that was way back in 2021 and he was out of form at the time.

Recommended Bet Back Cameron Young EXC 26.0

Dave Tindall: "Sam Burns sits first for SG: Putting in 2025 and a latest thermometer check shows him ranking second, second and first for that category in his last three starts. They were 28th at the St. Jude Championship, fourth in the BMW Championship and seventh at the Tour Championship.

"Burns has fired in the 60s in each of his last 10 rounds so is coming in hot. He's also just received a Ryder Cup wildcard and it's fair to say that not everyone agreed. But down the years, we've seen examples of captain's picks thriving between their selection and the event itself, showing that the theory of justification can be strong.

"Justin Thomas showed it in 2023. A controversial pick by Zach Johnson after five missed cuts in his previous eight events, JT came here after getting the nod and finished fifth. The final piece of the jigsaw is course form and although Burns has only played at Silverado twice, in the second of those appearances, in 2020, he opened 64-65 to lead at halfway before finishing seventh."

Recommended Bet Back Sam Burns each-way (8 Places) SBK 20/1

Steve Rawlings: "This will be Tom Hoge's 10th appearance at Silverado, and he's been improving of late with his last four visits yielding form figures reading 29-36-12-7.

"As Dave highlights, Hoge has a fine record in California, and his scrambling numbers are strong.

"As highlighted in the preview, Scrambling has been the most important stat here over the years and having been matched at as high as 390.0389/1 on the exchange, he's not getting the respect he deserves at a track that appears to suit."

Recommended Bet Back Tom Hoge (1U) EXC 250.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Course Form Contender:

"It's not been a great year for Max Homa, but if the American was going to get back to his best it would be at Silverado. Two of Homa six PGA Tour wins have come on the course with him landing the 2022 and 2021 runnings of the Fortinet Championship."