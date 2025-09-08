Procore Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour returns after a short break following the FedEx Cup with world no.1 Scottie Scheffler among the field chasing the Procore Championship at Silverado. Get course and current form stats for the tournament here...
-
Get all the form pointers for this week's PGA Tour event
-
Scheffler in the field for the Procore Championship
-
We pick out those showing good course and current form
After a short break the PGA Tour is back in action with the Procore Championship.
As Steve Rawlings states in his preview, although this tournament is relatively new it has been previously known as the Fortinet Championship, the Safeway Open, and before that, the Frys.com Open, so there is still a solid bank of history to draw on with 11 tournaments played at Silverado.
Below we pick out three players who are in great current form and a further trio who have shown an aptitude for Silverado.
Procore Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
In truth there is rarely a week when Scheffler hasn't been showing strong form but it would be remiss not to note the XX favourite's recent results which shows nothing worse than fourth in his last four outings including a win at the BMW Championship during the recent FedEx Cup in the US.
The American showed great form across the FedEx Cup, with a best finish of fourth at the Tour Championship having entered with a win at the Wyndham.
It's been an inconsistent season for Sam Burns but he showed good form across the final two events of the FedEx Cup, fourth at the BMW and seventh at the Tour Championsip, to hint at a return to his best stuff.
Procore Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form
It's not been a great year for Homa, but if the American was going to get back to his best it would be at Silverado. Two of Homa six PGA Tour wins have come on the course with him landing the 2022 and 2021 runnings of the Fortinet Championship.
Thomas is not a regular visitor to Sliverado but perhaps he should be - no visit in the last decade has delivered a finish worse than eighth in 2016. Fifth here on his most recent visit in 2023, the course should yield happy memories for Thomas.
The winner in 2023, Theegala has that bookended by a seventh last year and a sixth in 2022. Born in California, a return to that sort of form would be very welcome - Theegala has not finished in the top 10 on the PGA Tour this year.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At Silverado (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.80: Sahith Theegala (20)
69.28: Max Homa (18)
69.63: Matt Kuchar (16)
69.67: Tom Hoge (18)
69.78: Zac Blair (18)
69.90: Mark Hubbard (20)
69.94: Greyson Sigg (16)
70.09: Chez Reavie (22)
70.10: Beau Hossler (20)
70.14: Justin Lower (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read Steve Rawlings' Procore Championship tips and preview
Last 10 Weeks / Silverado (2015-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|Scottie Scheffler
|4
|1
|3
|1
|8
|Russell Henley
|2
|15
|17
|10
|Justin Thomas
|7
|33
|28
|34
|22
|JJ Spaun
|25
|23
|2
|23
|MC
|Collin Morikawa
|19
|33
|22
|MC
|MC
|Harris English
|13
|12
|48
|2
|22
|Ben Griffin
|10
|12
|9
|11
|MC
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|23
|3
|28
|MC
|23
|22
|Cameron Young
|4
|11
|5
|1
|MC
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|30
|9
|MC
|Sam Burns
|7
|4
|28
|61
|45
|47
|Akshay Bhatia
|13
|26
|6
|Wd
|25
|30
|Max Greyserman
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|8
|68
|MC
|22
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|38
|19
|MC
|22
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|47
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Won
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|MC
|MC
|79
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|33
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|11
|MC
|MC
|18
|Mackenzie Hughes
|56
|53
|MC
|MC
|Davis Riley
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Kim
|Wd
|28
|MC
|17
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|39
|MC
|11
|McClure Meissner
|2
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|3
|61
|35
|67
|33
|Emiliano Grillo
|50
|44
|20
|MC
|40
|2
|Max McGreevy
|34
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|20
|16
|62
|14
|MC
|60
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|23
|20
|60
|William Mouw
|38
|7
|1
|MC
|Eric Cole
|74
|MC
|60
|Beau Hossler
|15
|MC
|4
|14
|11
|Sami Valimaki
|2
|8
|34
|MC
|60
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|MC
|50
|44
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|38
|MC
|14
|21
|Patrick Fishburn
|8
|44
|52
|6
|18
|Victor Perez
|38
|28
|43
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|60
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|14
|MC
|33
|Max Homa
|MC
|39
|45
|5
|Jesper Svensson
|72
|MC
|29
|MC
|14
|16
|43
|44
|Karl Vilips
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|67
|57
|8
|34
|11
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|28
|35
|MC
|3
|David Lipsky
|44
|3
|32
|28
|3
|Vince Whaley
|74
|57
|23
|4
|33
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|44
|34
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|44
|5
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|Wd
|Luke Clanton
|67
|61
|65
|MC
|Justin Lower
|44
|MC
|MC
|44
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|MC
|20
|31
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|39
|Wd
|27
|Seamus Power
|MC
|44
|28
|MC
|MC
|44
|Harry Higgs
|27
|25
|MC
|28
|MC
|Carson Young
|60
|28
|17
|MC
|5
|Joel Dahmen
|15
|39
|17
|MC
|57
|Hayden Springer
|18
|MC
|23
|14
|44
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|MC
|7
|45
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|34
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|7
|40
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|19
|68
|14
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|60
|74
|MC
|28
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|Wd
|53
|35
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|55
|MC
|41
|2
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|18
|2
|12
|MC
|8
|31
|Patton Kizzire
|44
|MC
|MC
|54
|Henrik Norlander
|62
|72
|78
|57
|David Skinns
|55
|57
|8
|4
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|MC
|41
|45
|27
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|20
|Wd
|8
|44
|Ricky Castillo
|23
|MC
|23
|34
|MC
|Danny Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|15
|12
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|57
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|61
|11
|28
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|44
|Noah Goodwin
|23
|10
|MC
|50
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|67
|25
|29
|14
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|28
|MC
|8
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|45
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Peter Malnati
|62
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|28
|MC
|14
|27
|Joseph Bramlett
|44
|45
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Koivun
|5
|6
|11
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|23
|14
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|23
|MC
|14
|61
|MC
|Martin Laird
|62
|MC
|42
|11
|34
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|71
|76
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|62
|8
|MC
|John Pak
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tim Widing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|44
|54
|28
|33
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|28
|MC
|8
|MC
|Ben Martin
|63
|28
|MC
|56
|34
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|MC
|15
|60
|24
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|53
|64
|33
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|61
|MC
|58
|54
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|67
|MC
|MC
|Webb Simpson
|27
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|44
|61
|47
|14
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|10
|MC
|MC
|41
|Matthew Riedel
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|38
|MC
|35
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|MC
|50
|Austin Cook
|46
|25
|54
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|23
|64
|Justin Hastings
|36
|MC
|MC
|48
|72
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Hahn
|MC
|49
|63
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|58
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|MC
|MC
|24
|62
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|George McNeill
|28
|MC
|MC
|David Ford
|MC
|75
|MC
|MC
|Tom Johnson
|Vince Covello
|Miles Russell
|MC
|Ethan Fang
|MC
|Matthew Adams
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|44
|54
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|46
|51
|48
|30
|25
|MC
|Tyler Watts
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|77
|MC
|61
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|25
|61
|Brandon Wu
|37
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Scottie Scheffler
|Russell Henley
|MC
|MC
|41
|Justin Thomas
|5
|4
|8
|3
|JJ Spaun
|26
|11
|59
|MC
|9
|MC
|41
|MC
|55
|Collin Morikawa
|10
|MC
|Harris English
|MC
|9
|33
|66
|MC
|35
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|52
|63
|52
|Cameron Young
|MC
|Patrick Cantlay
|40
|17
|Sam Burns
|7
|MC
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|9
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|Matt McCarty
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|50
|Byeong Hun An
|4
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|7
|1
|6
|47
|14
|Tom Hoge
|7
|12
|36
|29
|MC
|17
|37
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|30
|9
|Mackenzie Hughes
|4
|52
|25
|MC
|33
|MC
|13
|Davis Riley
|MC
|MC
|Tom Kim
|67
|Joe Highsmith
|13
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|64
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|17
|21
|16
|MC
|13
|MC
|30
|Emiliano Grillo
|25
|MC
|29
|MC
|41
|28
|26
|1
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|64
|William Mouw
|Eric Cole
|MC
|4
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|30
|25
|16
|23
|MC
|MC
|74
|Sami Valimaki
|Keith Mitchell
|12
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|50
|Patrick Fishburn
|3
|Victor Perez
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Taylor Moore
|36
|MC
|Max Homa
|MC
|7
|1
|1
|62
|60
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|Karl Vilips
|Rico Hoey
|37
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|MC
|David Lipsky
|2
|30
|MC
|22
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|43
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|13
|7
|12
|36
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|44
|MC
|43
|30
|36
|30
|Luke Clanton
|50
|Justin Lower
|7
|45
|4
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|47
|17
|72
|MC
|14
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|41
|Garrick Higgo
|26
|MC
|MC
|Seamus Power
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|23
|Carson Young
|MC
|19
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|50
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|46
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|Chandler Phillips
|13
|Takumi Kanaya
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|14
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|Isaiah Salinda
|56
|33
|Chan Kim
|26
|Paul Peterson
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|MC
|3
|Patton Kizzire
|1
|56
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|Henrik Norlander
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|David Skinns
|44
|69
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|7
|62
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|55
|51
|61
|MC
|14
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|64
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|Danny Walker
|Quade Cummins
|58
|Ben Silverman
|4
|MC*
|43
|Adam Svensson
|13
|12
|51
|41
|Noah Goodwin
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Brice Garnett
|52
|43
|MC
|67
|23
|17
|Chad Ramey
|58
|19
|MC
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|Jeremy Paul
|Peter Malnati
|11
|MC
|22
|MC
|MC
|25
|30
|35
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|25
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|12
|42
|MC
|35
|Jackson Koivun
|Greyson Sigg
|4
|25
|51
|30
|Rafael Campos
|13
|MC
|33
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|36
|61
|Lanto Griffin
|61
|MC
|66
|17
|MC
|Martin Laird
|47
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|17
|8
|64
|Taylor Dickson
|Luke List
|25
|MC
|51
|65
|MC
|4
|37
|26
|John Pak
|Tim Widing
|Will Chandler
|Brandt Snedeker
|26
|59
|MC
|MC
|17
|2
|17
|Zac Blair
|13
|52
|12
|MC
|4
|30
|62
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|50
|MC
|67
|36
|Ben Martin
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|56
|59
|3
|MC
|25
|13
|MC
|41
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|Webb Simpson
|32
|MC
|MC
|30
|17
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|Chesson Hadley
|50
|62
|MC
|MC
|14
|23
|MC
|3
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|67
|MC
|17
|3
|Kevin Velo
|Mason Andersen
|Chez Reavie
|32
|66
|MC
|28
|3
|33
|33
|13
|22
|17
|Austin Cook
|MC
|56
|MC
|11
|52
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC*
|Justin Hastings
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Hahn
|MC
|45
|51
|MC
|9
|MC*
|MC
|41
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|70
|30
|46
|10
|MC
|35
|64
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|12
|Gordon Sargent
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|George McNeill
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Ford
|Tom Johnson
|50
|30
|Vince Covello
|MC
|Miles Russell
|Ethan Fang
|Matthew Adams
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|7
|59
|16
|MC
|MC
|4
|69
|15
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|69
|5
|Tyler Watts
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|25
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|68
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|13
|MC
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|8
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
BMW PGA Championship: Rai looks ready for Wentworth win at 54/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Procore Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 30/1 Rai of light on the West Course
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Amgen Irish Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three to back up to 70/1