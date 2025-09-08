Procore Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Get all the form pointers for this week's PGA Tour event

Scheffler in the field for the Procore Championship

We pick out those showing good course and current form

After a short break the PGA Tour is back in action with the Procore Championship.

As Steve Rawlings states in his preview, although this tournament is relatively new it has been previously known as the Fortinet Championship, the Safeway Open, and before that, the Frys.com Open, so there is still a solid bank of history to draw on with 11 tournaments played at Silverado.

Below we pick out three players who are in great current form and a further trio who have shown an aptitude for Silverado.

Procore Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Scottie Scheffler 21/103.10

In truth there is rarely a week when Scheffler hasn't been showing strong form but it would be remiss not to note the XX favourite's recent results which shows nothing worse than fourth in his last four outings including a win at the BMW Championship during the recent FedEx Cup in the US.

Cam Young 20/121.00

The American showed great form across the FedEx Cup, with a best finish of fourth at the Tour Championship having entered with a win at the Wyndham.

Sam Burns 18/119.00

It's been an inconsistent season for Sam Burns but he showed good form across the final two events of the FedEx Cup, fourth at the BMW and seventh at the Tour Championsip, to hint at a return to his best stuff.

Procore Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

Max Homa 40/141.00

It's not been a great year for Homa, but if the American was going to get back to his best it would be at Silverado. Two of Homa six PGA Tour wins have come on the course with him landing the 2022 and 2021 runnings of the Fortinet Championship.

Justin Thomas 16/117.00

Thomas is not a regular visitor to Sliverado but perhaps he should be - no visit in the last decade has delivered a finish worse than eighth in 2016. Fifth here on his most recent visit in 2023, the course should yield happy memories for Thomas.

Sahith Theegala 80/181.00

The winner in 2023, Theegala has that bookended by a seventh last year and a sixth in 2022. Born in California, a return to that sort of form would be very welcome - Theegala has not finished in the top 10 on the PGA Tour this year.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Silverado (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.80: Sahith Theegala (20)

69.28: Max Homa (18)

69.63: Matt Kuchar (16)

69.67: Tom Hoge (18)

69.78: Zac Blair (18)

69.90: Mark Hubbard (20)

69.94: Greyson Sigg (16)

70.09: Chez Reavie (22)

70.10: Beau Hossler (20)

70.14: Justin Lower (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

