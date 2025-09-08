Golf Form Guide

Procore Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Sahith Theegala
Sahith Theegala can perform at Silverado

The PGA Tour returns after a short break following the FedEx Cup with world no.1 Scottie Scheffler among the field chasing the Procore Championship at Silverado. Get course and current form stats for the tournament here...

  • Get all the form pointers for this week's PGA Tour event

  • Scheffler in the field for the Procore Championship 

  • We pick out those showing good course and current form

After a short break the PGA Tour is back in action with the Procore Championship.

As Steve Rawlings states in his preview, although this tournament is relatively new it has been previously known as the Fortinet Championship, the Safeway Open, and before that, the Frys.com Open, so there is still a solid bank of history to draw on with 11 tournaments played at Silverado.

Below we pick out three players who are in great current form and a further trio who have shown an aptitude for Silverado.

Procore Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Scottie Scheffler 21/103.10

In truth there is rarely a week when Scheffler hasn't been showing strong form but it would be remiss not to note the XX favourite's recent results which shows nothing worse than fourth in his last four outings including a win at the BMW Championship during the recent FedEx Cup in the US. 

Cam Young 20/121.00

The American showed great form across the FedEx Cup, with a best finish of fourth at the Tour Championship having entered with a win at the Wyndham. 

Sam Burns 18/119.00

It's been an inconsistent season for Sam Burns but he showed good form across the final two events of the FedEx Cup, fourth at the BMW and seventh at the Tour Championsip, to hint at a return to his best stuff. 

Procore Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

Max Homa 40/141.00

It's not been a great year for Homa, but if the American was going to get back to his best it would be at Silverado. Two of Homa six PGA Tour wins have come on the course with him landing the 2022 and 2021 runnings of the Fortinet Championship.

Justin Thomas 16/117.00

Thomas is not a regular visitor to Sliverado but perhaps he should be - no visit in the last decade has delivered a finish worse than eighth in 2016. Fifth here on his most recent visit in 2023, the course should yield happy memories for Thomas.

Sahith Theegala 80/181.00

The winner in 2023, Theegala has that bookended by a seventh last year and a sixth in 2022. Born in California, a return to that sort of form would be very welcome - Theegala has not finished in the top 10 on the PGA Tour this year.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Silverado (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.80: Sahith Theegala (20)
69.28: Max Homa (18)
69.63: Matt Kuchar (16)
69.67: Tom Hoge (18)
69.78: Zac Blair (18)
69.90: Mark Hubbard (20)
69.94: Greyson Sigg (16)
70.09: Chez Reavie (22)
70.10: Beau Hossler (20)
70.14: Justin Lower (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC*Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Steve Rawlings' Procore Championship tips and preview

Last 10 Weeks / Silverado (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27
Scottie Scheffler 4 1 3 1 8
Russell Henley 2 15 17 10
Justin Thomas 7 33 28 34 22
JJ Spaun 25 23 2 23 MC
Collin Morikawa 19 33 22 MC MC
Harris English 13 12 48 2 22
Ben Griffin 10 12 9 11 MC MC
Maverick McNealy 23 3 28 MC 23 22
Cameron Young 4 11 5 1 MC
Patrick Cantlay 2 30 9 MC
Sam Burns 7 4 28 61 45 47
Akshay Bhatia 13 26 6 Wd 25 30
Max Greyserman 32 MC MC MC MC
Matt McCarty 8 68 MC 22 MC
Nico Echavarria 38 19 MC 22 MC
Brian Campbell 47 64 MC MC MC Won
Byeong Hun An MC MC MC 79
Sahith Theegala MC MC MC
Tom Hoge 33 64 MC MC MC
Davis Thompson 11 MC MC 18
Mackenzie Hughes 56 53 MC MC
Davis Riley 32 MC MC MC MC
Tom Kim Wd 28 MC 17 MC
Joe Highsmith 67 MC MC MC MC MC
Austin Eckroat MC 39 MC 11
McClure Meissner 2 14 MC MC MC
Mark Hubbard 3 61 35 67 33
Emiliano Grillo 50 44 20 MC 40 2
Max McGreevy 34 MC 4 MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 20 16 62 14 MC 60 MC
Gary Woodland 23 20 60
William Mouw 38 7 1 MC
Eric Cole 74 MC 60
Beau Hossler 15 MC 4 14 11
Sami Valimaki 2 8 34 MC 60 MC
Keith Mitchell MC MC 50 44
Michael Thorbjornsen 38 MC 14 21
Patrick Fishburn 8 44 52 6 18
Victor Perez 38 28 43 MC
Ryo Hisatsune MC MC 47 MC 60
Taylor Moore MC 14 MC 33
Max Homa MC 39 45 5
Jesper Svensson 72 MC 29 MC 14 16 43 44
Karl Vilips 19 MC MC MC
Rico Hoey 67 57 8 34 11
Kevin Roy MC 28 35 MC 3
David Lipsky 44 3 32 28 3
Vince Whaley 74 57 23 4 33
Alex Smalley MC 44 34 MC
Matt Kuchar 44 5
Andrew Putnam MC MC 11 MC Wd
Luke Clanton 67 61 65 MC
Justin Lower 44 MC MC 44
Doug Ghim MC MC 20 31
Adam Hadwin MC 44 MC MC MC
Garrick Higgo MC 39 Wd 27
Seamus Power MC 44 28 MC MC 44
Harry Higgs 27 25 MC 28 MC
Carson Young 60 28 17 MC 5
Joel Dahmen 15 39 17 MC 57
Hayden Springer 18 MC 23 14 44
Jackson Suber MC MC 7 45 MC
Chandler Phillips 34 MC 32 MC MC
Takumi Kanaya MC MC 7 40 MC MC
Sam Ryder 19 68 14 MC MC
Steven Fisk 60 74 MC 28 MC
Isaiah Salinda Wd 53 35 MC MC
Chan Kim MC MC MC MC 14 MC
Paul Peterson 55 MC 41 2 MC
Taylor Montgomery MC 18 2 12 MC 8 31
Patton Kizzire 44 MC MC 54
Henrik Norlander 62 72 78 57
David Skinns 55 57 8 4 MC
Kris Ventura MC MC 41 45 27
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC MC
Ben Kohles MC 20 Wd 8 44
Ricky Castillo 23 MC 23 34 MC
Danny Walker MC MC MC MC
Quade Cummins 15 12 MC MC 20 MC 57
Ben Silverman MC 61 11 28 MC
Adam Svensson MC 14 MC MC 44
Noah Goodwin 23 10 MC 50 MC
Thomas Rosenmueller 67 25 29 14 MC
Brice Garnett MC 57 MC MC
Chad Ramey MC 28 MC 8 MC
Frankie Capan MC Wd MC 45 MC
Jeremy Paul 40 MC MC MC 33
Peter Malnati 62 MC MC 14 MC
Cameron Champ 28 MC 14 27
Joseph Bramlett 44 45 MC MC
Jackson Koivun 5 6 11
Greyson Sigg MC 39 MC MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC MC 50 MC
Will Gordon MC MC 23 14 MC
Lanto Griffin 23 MC 14 61 MC
Martin Laird 62 MC 42 11 34 MC
Taylor Dickson 71 76 MC MC MC
Luke List MC MC 62 8 MC
John Pak MC MC MC MC MC
Tim Widing MC MC MC
Will Chandler MC MC MC 24 MC
Brandt Snedeker 50 MC MC MC MC 33
Zac Blair MC MC 44 54 28 33
Nick Hardy MC 28 MC 8 MC
Ben Martin 63 28 MC 56 34 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 15 60 24 MC
Camilo Villegas MC 53 64 33
Cristobal Del Solar MC 61 MC 58 54
Kevin Streelman MC MC
Trey Mullinax 67 MC MC
Webb Simpson 27 MC
Trevor Cone 44 61 47 14 MC
Philip Knowles 10 MC MC 41
Matthew Riedel 38 MC MC MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC 38 MC 35 MC
Braden Thornberry MC MC MC 64 MC
Hayden Buckley MC 52 MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC Wd MC MC MC MC
Scott Piercy Wd Wd MC MC MC 14 MC
Kevin Velo MC MC MC MC MC
Mason Andersen MC MC MC MC
Chez Reavie MC MC 50
Austin Cook 46 25 54 MC 41 MC MC
Jonathan Byrd 23 64
Justin Hastings 36 MC MC 48 72 MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC
James Hahn MC 49 63
Nick Watney MC MC 50 MC
Gunner Wiebe 58 MC Wd MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC MC
Gordon Sargent MC MC 24 62
Anders Albertson MC MC 68 MC
George McNeill 28 MC MC
David Ford MC 75 MC MC
Tom Johnson
Vince Covello
Miles Russell MC
Ethan Fang MC
Matthew Adams
Troy Merritt MC MC MC 31 44 54 MC
Tyler Duncan 46 51 48 30 25 MC
Tyler Watts
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC 29 MC MC
Tommy Gainey MC 77 MC 61
Carl Yuan MC MC MC 15 25 61
Brandon Wu 37 MC MC 53 MC 63 MC MC
Cody Gribble MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler
Russell Henley MC MC 41
Justin Thomas 5 4 8 3
JJ Spaun 26 11 59 MC 9 MC 41 MC 55
Collin Morikawa 10 MC
Harris English MC 9 33 66 MC 35
Ben Griffin MC
Maverick McNealy MC MC 2 MC 52 63 52
Cameron Young MC
Patrick Cantlay 40 17
Sam Burns 7 MC
Akshay Bhatia MC 9 MC
Max Greyserman
Matt McCarty
Nico Echavarria MC MC MC
Brian Campbell 50
Byeong Hun An 4 MC
Sahith Theegala 7 1 6 47 14
Tom Hoge 7 12 36 29 MC 17 37 MC
Davis Thompson 30 9
Mackenzie Hughes 4 52 25 MC 33 MC 13
Davis Riley MC MC
Tom Kim 67
Joe Highsmith 13
Austin Eckroat MC 64
McClure Meissner MC
Mark Hubbard MC 17 21 16 MC 13 MC 30
Emiliano Grillo 25 MC 29 MC 41 28 26 1
Max McGreevy MC MC MC
Thorbjorn Olesen
Gary Woodland MC 64
William Mouw
Eric Cole MC 4 MC
Beau Hossler MC 30 25 16 23 MC MC 74
Sami Valimaki
Keith Mitchell 12 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 50
Patrick Fishburn 3
Victor Perez
Ryo Hisatsune
Taylor Moore 36 MC
Max Homa MC 7 1 1 62 60 MC
Jesper Svensson
Karl Vilips
Rico Hoey 37
Kevin Roy MC MC
David Lipsky 2 30 MC 22
Vince Whaley MC 25 MC MC 23 MC
Alex Smalley MC 43 MC
Matt Kuchar 13 7 12 36 MC
Andrew Putnam 44 MC 43 30 36 30
Luke Clanton 50
Justin Lower 7 45 4 MC
Doug Ghim 47 17 72 MC 14
Adam Hadwin MC 2 MC MC 41
Garrick Higgo 26 MC MC
Seamus Power MC MC MC MC
Harry Higgs MC MC MC 2 23
Carson Young MC 19 MC
Joel Dahmen 50 MC MC 52 MC 46 MC
Hayden Springer MC MC
Jackson Suber
Chandler Phillips 13
Takumi Kanaya
Sam Ryder MC 14 MC 58 MC MC 4 MC
Steven Fisk
Isaiah Salinda 56 33
Chan Kim 26
Paul Peterson
Taylor Montgomery MC MC 3
Patton Kizzire 1 56 MC 28 MC MC MC 2
Henrik Norlander 61 MC MC MC MC 64
David Skinns 44 69
Kris Ventura MC 7 62
Adam Schenk MC 55 51 61 MC 14 MC
Ben Kohles 64 MC
Ricky Castillo
Danny Walker
Quade Cummins 58
Ben Silverman 4 MC* 43
Adam Svensson 13 12 51 41
Noah Goodwin
Thomas Rosenmueller
Brice Garnett 52 43 MC 67 23 17
Chad Ramey 58 19 MC MC
Frankie Capan
Jeremy Paul
Peter Malnati 11 MC 22 MC MC 25 30 35 MC
Cameron Champ MC MC MC MC 1 25 MC
Joseph Bramlett MC 12 42 MC 35
Jackson Koivun
Greyson Sigg 4 25 51 30
Rafael Campos 13 MC 33
Will Gordon MC MC 36 61
Lanto Griffin 61 MC 66 17 MC
Martin Laird 47 19 MC MC MC 46 17 8 64
Taylor Dickson
Luke List 25 MC 51 65 MC 4 37 26
John Pak
Tim Widing
Will Chandler
Brandt Snedeker 26 59 MC MC 17 2 17
Zac Blair 13 52 12 MC 4 30 62 MC
Nick Hardy 50 MC 67 36
Ben Martin MC 67 MC MC 17 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC MC 51 MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 73 MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Kevin Streelman MC 56 59 3 MC 25 13 MC 41
Trey Mullinax MC MC MC MC MC 22
Webb Simpson 32 MC MC 30 17 MC MC
Trevor Cone MC MC
Philip Knowles MC MC
Matthew Riedel
Chesson Hadley 50 62 MC MC 14 23 MC 3 MC
Braden Thornberry
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC
Kaito Onishi
Scott Piercy MC MC 11 MC 67 MC 17 3
Kevin Velo
Mason Andersen
Chez Reavie 32 66 MC 28 3 33 33 13 22 17
Austin Cook MC 56 MC 11 52 MC
Jonathan Byrd MC MC 61 MC*
Justin Hastings
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC
James Hahn MC 45 51 MC 9 MC* MC 41
Nick Watney MC MC 70 30 46 10 MC 35 64
Gunner Wiebe MC
Harrison Endycott MC 12
Gordon Sargent
Anders Albertson MC MC MC
George McNeill MC MC MC
David Ford
Tom Johnson 50 30
Vince Covello MC
Miles Russell
Ethan Fang
Matthew Adams
Troy Merritt MC 7 59 16 MC MC 4 69 15 MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC MC MC MC 56 69 5
Tyler Watts
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC 7 25
Tommy Gainey MC
Carl Yuan MC 68 MC
Brandon Wu 13 MC MC
Cody Gribble MC MC MC 59 8

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

BMW PGA Championship: Rai looks ready for Wentworth win at 54/1

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Aaron Rai
Golf Form Guide

BMW PGA Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  • Andy Swales
Ryan Fox at Wentworth
Each-Way Betting

BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 30/1 Rai of light on the West Course

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Aaron Rai

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    BMW PGA Championship: Rai looks ready for Wentworth win at 54/1

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Procore Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 30/1 Rai of light on the West Course

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Amgen Irish Open First-Round Leader Tips: Three to back up to 70/1

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The 2025 Open Championship Preview

  • Mike Norman
Golf...Only Bettor

US Open 2025 Preview

  • Max Liu