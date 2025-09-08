BMW PGA Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Current form and Wentworth form ahead of this week's event

Last week's winner McIlroy also boasts strong course form

Find out who's playing well and who performs at Surrey venue

The DP World Tour heads to the West course at Wentworth this week for the BMW PGA Championship. It's a venue where last week's winner Rory McIlroy has performed well down the years so the Northern Irishman will fancy his chances of justifying favouritism and winning consecutive events.

But who else performs well at Wentworth and which in-form players are worth backing to challenge this week? Below you will the latest data on both metrics but, before that, we pick three players who have the current form required to be in the mix and three with notable course history.

BMW PGA Championship - Three contenders based on current form

Rory McIlroy 11/26.50

We are including McIlroy based on current form, after he triumphed at last week's Irish Open to record his first victory since winning the Masters earlier this year. Rory looks well and truly back based on his performance at the K Club and the fact that he came second at this event last year - so could easily have come in under the course form criteria - means a consecutive win is not out of the question. He will have plenty of supporters in the market.

Tommy Fleetwood 11/112.00

Englishman Fleetwood won the Tour Championship in Georgia two weeks ago and that victory followed a string of strong performances. He finished tied third at the FedEx St Jude and fourth at the BMW Championship, so the 34-year-old was knocking on the door. Back in his home country this week, it would be no surprise if he were towards the top of the leaderboard again.

Robert MacIntyre 28/129.00

MacIntyre was unfortunate not to win the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour after Scottie Scheffler eclipsed him at Caves Valley. He came 12th here last year with a big improvement on his previous best 28th from 2019. Can he take another step forward in 2025?

BMW PGA Championship - Three contenders based on course form

Jon Rahm 13/27.50

Jon Rahm loves playing at Wentworth. The Spaniard has finished in the top five on his last three visits to the course. Those efforts include second-place finishes in 2022 and '19. With two recent second place finishes on the LIV Tour, and an eye on keeping sharp for this month's Ryder Cup, Rahm is one to beat this week.

Viktor Hovland 22/123.00

Hovland finished fifth here in 2023 and the year prior to that so the Norwegian has an obvious affinity for the course. He also mustered an 11th-place finish in 2019. He is in decent nick too with a 12th and seventh in his recent outings.

Shane Lowry 28/129.00

Lowry is a nice price for an each-way bet, according to Matt Cooper and the stats back it up. A winner here in 2022, the Irishman finished 12th last year. His 15th last week at the Irish Open perhaps wasn't as high up the leaderboard as he would have liked but it wasn't a bad effort and he can build on it at Wentworth.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Wentworth's West Course (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.55: Jon Rahm (11)

67.95: Billy Horschel (19)

68.00: Rory McIlroy (15)

68.09: Patrick Reed (11)

68.96: Shane Lowry (23)

69.07: Viktor Hovland (15)

69.45: Aaron Rai (20)

69.53: Adam Scott (15)

69.67: Tyrrell Hatton (15)

69.74: Tommy Fleetwood (23)

69.87: Matt Fitzpatrick (23)

69.92: Marcus Armitage (13)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves