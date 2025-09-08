Golf Form Guide

BMW PGA Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Ryan Fox at Wentworth
Who will follow up Ryan Fox's 2024 win at Wentworth?

This week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth will feature Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players, so get the current and course form stats here, with a special focus on six strong contenders...

  • Current form and Wentworth form ahead of this week's event

  • Last week's winner McIlroy also boasts strong course form

  • Find out who's playing well and who performs at Surrey venue

The DP World Tour heads to the West course at Wentworth this week for the BMW PGA Championship. It's a venue where last week's winner Rory McIlroy has performed well down the years so the Northern Irishman will fancy his chances of justifying favouritism and winning consecutive events. 

But who else performs well at Wentworth and which in-form players are worth backing to challenge this week? Below you will the latest data on both metrics but, before that, we pick three players who have the current form required to be in the mix and three with notable course history.

BMW PGA Championship - Three contenders based on current form

Rory McIlroy 11/26.50

We are including McIlroy based on current form, after he triumphed at last week's Irish Open to record his first victory since winning the Masters earlier this year. Rory looks well and truly back based on his performance at the K Club and the fact that he came second at this event last year - so could easily have come in under the course form criteria - means a consecutive win is not out of the question. He will have plenty of supporters in the market.

Tommy Fleetwood 11/112.00

Englishman Fleetwood won the Tour Championship in Georgia two weeks ago and that victory followed a string of strong performances. He finished tied third at the FedEx St Jude and fourth at the BMW Championship, so the 34-year-old was knocking on the door. Back in his home country this week, it would be no surprise if he were towards the top of the leaderboard again.

Robert MacIntyre 28/129.00

MacIntyre was unfortunate not to win the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour after Scottie Scheffler eclipsed him at Caves Valley. He came 12th here last year with a big improvement on his previous best 28th from 2019. Can he take another step forward in 2025?

BMW PGA Championship - Three contenders based on course form

Jon Rahm 13/27.50

Jon Rahm loves playing at Wentworth. The Spaniard has finished in the top five on his last three visits to the course. Those efforts include second-place finishes in 2022 and '19. With two recent second place finishes on the LIV Tour, and an eye on keeping sharp for this month's Ryder Cup, Rahm is one to beat this week. 

Viktor Hovland 22/123.00

Hovland finished fifth here in 2023 and the year prior to that so the Norwegian has an obvious affinity for the course. He also mustered an 11th-place finish in 2019. He is in decent nick too with a 12th and seventh in his recent outings.

Shane Lowry 28/129.00

Lowry is a nice price for an each-way bet, according to Matt Cooper and the stats back it up. A winner here in 2022, the Irishman finished 12th last year. His 15th last week at the Irish Open perhaps wasn't as high up the leaderboard as he would have liked but it wasn't a bad effort and he can build on it at Wentworth.  

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 At Wentworth's West Course (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.55: Jon Rahm (11)
67.95: Billy Horschel (19)
68.00: Rory McIlroy (15)
68.09: Patrick Reed (11)
68.96: Shane Lowry (23)
69.07: Viktor Hovland (15)
69.45: Aaron Rai (20)
69.53: Adam Scott (15)
69.67: Tyrrell Hatton (15)
69.74: Tommy Fleetwood (23)
69.87: Matt Fitzpatrick (23)
69.92: Marcus Armitage (13)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 30/1 Rai of light on the West Course

Last 10 Weeks / Wentworth (2015-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27
Rory McIlroy 1 23 12 7 2
Tommy Fleetwood 1 4 3 16 34
Robert MacIntyre 17 2 38 44 7 65
Jon Rahm 2 2 5 34 2
Justin Rose 21 30 1 16 6
Ludvig Aberg 21 7 9 23 8
Viktor Hovland 12 7 32 63 11
Hideki Matsuyama 29 26 17 19 16
Tyrrell Hatton 42 32 34 21 16 23
Joaquin Niemann 4 17 1 MC 23
Shane Lowry 15 13 23 59 40
Corey Conners 4 39 50 10 47
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 6 17 32 8 4 4
Patrick Reed 50 11 17 7 MC 10 MC
Alex Noren MC 1 3 7 MC
Aaron Rai MC 33 22 5 34 47
Billy Horschel
Ryan Fox 43 50 MC MC 65
Thomas Detry 12 46 38 MC 45 71
Brooks Koepka MC 50 29 47 MC 32
Min Woo Lee 68 MC
Ryan Gerard MC 44 44 MC 1 74 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 2 13 2 34 16 MC
Adam Scott 55 53 MC 17
Harry Hall 17 6 22 15 28 17
Marco Penge 50 8 6 1 27 MC 2 11
Michael Kim 10 59 62 MC 34 MC
Si Woo Kim 19 14 MC MC MC 34 11
Dean Burmester 32 1 5 61 51
Thriston Lawrence MC 1 MC MC MC 45 MC 44
Jhonattan Vegas 29 45 14 44 56 50
Kristoffer Reitan MC 46 6 3 30 13 4
Matt Wallace 2 33 64 27 3 45 50
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 2 34 55 14 4
Hao Tong Li MC 24 8 MC 4 MC 38
Laurie Canter 42 64 MC 34 7
Matthias Schmid MC 38 31 61 69 17 7
Erik Van Rooyen 56 MC 62 Wd MC 2 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC 8 13 16 MC 14
Jordan Smith MC 17 33 6 45 22 2
John Parry 29 13 43 3 16 55 26
Patrick Rodgers 33 MC 38 15 MC MC MC MC
Daniel Brown 9 8 19 MC 60 1
Shaun Norris 9 MC MC 26
Adrien Saddier 5 33 24 52 MC 46
Keita Nakajima MC 17 4 55 58
Joakim Lagergren 2 8 MC 31 49
Matthieu Pavon 72 44 MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC MC 16 MC 68 MC MC
Martin Couvra MC MC MC MC 73 MC
Jorge Campillo MC MC 50 48 22 26
Matteo Manassero 37 40 MC MC MC
Romain Langasque 29 33 27 61 55 MC
Eugenio Chacarra 50 MC MC 16 52 MC MC
Antoine Rozner 33 MC 72 59 22
Tom McKibbin 20 22 34 11 MC 4
Joe Dean MC 64 MC 2 MC MC
KazumaKobori 62 2 MC MC MC 3
Richard Mansell MC 6 59 MC 22 26
Matthew Jordan MC MC 33 MC 45 MC 38
Andy Sullivan MC 5 16 7 17 MC
Ewen Ferguson MC 61 MC MC MC MC
Angel Ayora 5 8 13 MC 50 49
Jacques Kruyswijk 52 MC 4 65 19
Grant Forrest MC MC 1 22 54
Oliver Lindell 7 17 8 7 28 MC
Connor Syme MC MC MC 75 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 3 67 13 MC MC MC
Elvis Smylie 37 33 6 31 MC 34 38
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 37 MC 38 MC MC MC
Julien Guerrier MC 8 24 MC MC MC
Johannes Veerman MC 57 8 MC MC
Jayden Trey Schaper MC MC 54 MC
Calum Hill MC MC Dq MC MC MC
Joost Luiten 15 40 57 4
Frederic LaCroix MC 61 16 MC 7
Daniel Hillier 29 MC MC MC MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC MC MC 27 35 MC 46
Marcel Siem Wd 63 8 34 58
Alejandro Del Rey 56 41 57 60 MC
Sam Bairstow MC MC Dq MC 65 MC
Guido Migliozzi 68 13 41 MC MC MC
Dan Bradbury MC 19 MC MC MC MC MC
Francesco Laporta MC MC MC MC 50 7
Marcel Schneider MC MC 19 47 MC 26
Todd Clements 26 28 MC 7 3 MC MC
Ugo Coussaud MC 17 46 57 43 19
Marcus Armitage 12 MC MC MC MC 40 26
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC 8 31 MC MC MC
Jason Scrivener MC 33 24 12 42 8 MC MC
Brandon Stone MC 55 27 25 MC 14
Manuel Elvira 20 55 27 MC 3 MC
Darius Van Driel MC 28 MC 57 MC MC
Nacho Elvira 29 55 MC MC MC 38
David Ravetto 15 MC MC MC MC 19
Yannik Paul MC MC Wd MC 43 66
Yuto Katsuragawa 56 MC MC MC 29 MC 11
Danny Willett MC 46 19 MC MC MC
David Micheluzzi MC MC MC 10 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 46 MC MC 54 40 17
Jeff Winther 9 41 40 MC 26
Sean Crocker 61 MC MC MC MC MC
Dylan Naidoo 68 MC MC MC MC MC 26
Marcus Kinhult MC 25 60 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 26 55 69 MC MC MC MC
Richie Ramsay MC MC MC MC MC 19
Andrea Pavan MC 17 64 MC MC MC 38
Ben Schmidt 29 MC MC 3 13 MC MC
Ryggs Johnston MC 53 MC 47 MC 63 MC 26
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 56 23 27 MC 31 65 MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti MC MC MC MC MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC 54
Adrian Otaegui 62 55 MC MC 56 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 46 MC 29 67 MC 38
Tom Vaillant 42 17 24 41 MC MC
Scott Jamieson MC MC 29 MC MC MC 19
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC 29 MC MC
Casey Jarvis 20 41 MC MC 13 MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC 50 MC MC 57 MC 61
Gavin Green MC MC MC 40 MC MC 68
Jeong Weon Ko 46 MC 34 MC MC MC 49
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 12 MC Wd 24 MC MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin MC 55 69 61 19 MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Francesco Molinari MC 16 63 MC
Adrian Meronk MC 8 44 7 15
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 50 40 MC 54 MC
Darren Fichardt MC 13 MC MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC 46 MC MC MC MC MC
Thomas Aiken 29 28 59 47 52 MC MC MC
Zander Lombard 56 41 MC 64 MC 58
Simon Forsstrom 68 19 MC MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell Wd MC MC MC MC 35 65 64
Callum Shinkwin MC MC 47 MC 57 64
Padraig Harrington MC MC 71
Thomas Pieters 8 8 29 19
Luke Donald MC MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach Wd 7 61 MC MC 20 54 54
Andrew Wilson MC 28 MC 52 50 MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC 54 MC MC MC MC 61
Jens Dantorp MC MC MC 31 MC MC 26
Ross Fisher 46 33 MC MC MC
Robin Williams 68 MC MC 38 48 17 MC MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 41 MC 24 62 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50 62 20 34 13 MC
Nathan Kimsey MC MC MC MC 40 53
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC 57 22
Paul O`Hara 62 MC MC
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Rory McIlroy 2 7 2 9 2 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 12 6 57 12 13 60 20 MC 69 6
Robert MacIntyre 12 45 50 MC 58 28
Jon Rahm 4 2 2
Justin Rose 48 36 Wd 6 37 8 12 38
Ludvig Aberg 10
Viktor Hovland 5 5 49 11
Hideki Matsuyama
Tyrrell Hatton 2 57 MC 1 MC MC 30 7 46
Joaquin Niemann
Shane Lowry 12 18 1 17 13 11 15 6 MC 6
Corey Conners
Matt Fitzpatrick 35 18 42 20 7 46 8 12 47
Patrick Reed 5 3 4
Alex Noren 30 27 28 3 1 43 8
Aaron Rai 4 2 MC 14 MC 26 MC
Billy Horschel 1 18 9 1 4
Ryan Fox 61 1 Wd 63 20 MC 43 MC
Thomas Detry 30 33 5 Dq 48 MC 43
Brooks Koepka 72
Min Woo Lee 14 42 MC MC
Ryan Gerard
Rasmus Hojgaard 38 45 18 MC MC
Adam Scott 57 7 42 14
Harry Hall 18
Marco Penge
Michael Kim
Si Woo Kim 18
Dean Burmester MC 30 MC MC 12 9
Thriston Lawrence 2 MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas
Kristoffer Reitan
Matt Wallace 12 57 MC MC 24 41 20 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 65 64 MC 20
Hao Tong Li MC MC MC MC 51 43 30 27 MC
Laurie Canter MC 2
Matthias Schmid 40 MC
Erik Van Rooyen 27 14 20
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Jordan Smith 18 72 MC 55 13 24 MC 40
John Parry MC
Patrick Rodgers
Daniel Brown MC 51
Shaun Norris 72
Adrien Saddier MC 35
Keita Nakajima
Joakim Lagergren MC 50 27 32 24 MC MC 37
Matthieu Pavon 40 MC 9 MC 27 MC 64 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 7 MC
Martin Couvra
Jorge Campillo 45 28 32 MC MC MC MC 40 15 59
Matteo Manassero 4 27 30 MC 46
Romain Langasque MC 14 57 MC 58 17 MC
Eugenio Chacarra
Antoine Rozner 7 MC 50 67
Tom McKibbin 10 51
Joe Dean 48
KazumaKobori
Richard Mansell MC MC
Matthew Jordan MC 51 23 MC
Andy Sullivan 18 36 32 MC 3 74 35 30 22 17
Ewen Ferguson 18 MC MC
Angel Ayora
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 20
Grant Forrest 30 MC 23 63 32
Oliver Lindell
Connor Syme 54 10 68
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 57 MC
Elvis Smylie
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC
Julien Guerrier MC Wd MC MC 44 60 MC
Johannes Veerman MC 45 23 71
Jayden Trey Schaper MC
Calum Hill MC 51 MC
Joost Luiten MC 14 23 35 MC 31 MC 24 27 11
Frederic LaCroix MC 65
Daniel Hillier 18 Ret
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Marcel Siem Ret MC MC MC 52 MC
Alejandro Del Rey 54
Sam Bairstow 30
Guido Migliozzi MC MC 13 MC MC MC
Dan Bradbury 35 51
Francesco Laporta MC 6
Marcel Schneider MC 67
Todd Clements MC MC
Ugo Coussaud 7
Marcus Armitage 10 MC 57 30
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 69
Jason Scrivener MC 25 42 MC MC MC MC MC
Brandon Stone MC 45 MC MC 60 MC MC
Manuel Elvira
Darius Van Driel 18 36 MC
Nacho Elvira 63 MC MC 57 54 MC MC MC MC
David Ravetto MC
Yannik Paul 18 45
Yuto Katsuragawa MC
Danny Willett 48 64 MC 71 32 1 MC 58 3 38
David Micheluzzi
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Jeff Winther 18 MC MC 71 MC MC MC
Sean Crocker MC MC MC 9 44
Dylan Naidoo
Marcus Kinhult 18 MC MC MC 10 46 12
Bernd Wiesberger MC 23 20 40 17 30 15 MC
Richie Ramsay 45 28 57 57 20 6 35 30 43 MC
Andrea Pavan MC Ret MC MC 46 52
Ben Schmidt
Ryggs Johnston
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 2 40 51 5 14 60 27
Fabrizio Zanotti 30 MC 13 20 62 MC 15 MC 7 MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC 76 32 35 27 MC MC 24 12 MC
Adrian Otaegui 18 36 13 49 MC MC MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 35 61
Tom Vaillant
Scott Jamieson MC 79 50 MC MC 57 MC 14 47 27
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC
Casey Jarvis
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC MC MC MC
Gavin Green MC MC MC 48 72 52
Jeong Weon Ko 63
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Matthew Baldwin 4 28 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 36 MC 9 48 17
Francesco Molinari Ret MC 9 35 14 1 2 55 5
Adrian Meronk 28 32 MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 65 75 MC MC 42 24 MC 27
Darren Fichardt MC MC 7 MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg 48
Thomas Aiken MC 60 MC MC MC 4 35
Zander Lombard 69 MC MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC Ret MC
Callum Shinkwin MC 7 68 MC MC MC Dq
Padraig Harrington 12 MC MC 40 46 MC MC Ret
Thomas Pieters 23 9 62 37 MC 14 27 MC
Luke Donald 48 36 MC MC MC 65 27 38
Joel Girrbach
Andrew Wilson
Matthias Schwab 12 37 28
Jens Dantorp 57 MC MC 35
Ross Fisher MC MC MC 35 20 31 8 9 MC MC
Robin Williams
Nicolas Colsaerts 72 MC MC MC 57 MC 3 22 22
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5 40 3
Nathan Kimsey 28
Masahiro Kawamura 45 18 17 20
Paul O`Hara MC MC

