BMW PGA Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
This week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth will feature Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and more of the world's best players, so get the current and course form stats here, with a special focus on six strong contenders...
-
Current form and Wentworth form ahead of this week's event
-
Last week's winner McIlroy also boasts strong course form
-
Find out who's playing well and who performs at Surrey venue
The DP World Tour heads to the West course at Wentworth this week for the BMW PGA Championship. It's a venue where last week's winner Rory McIlroy has performed well down the years so the Northern Irishman will fancy his chances of justifying favouritism and winning consecutive events.
But who else performs well at Wentworth and which in-form players are worth backing to challenge this week? Below you will the latest data on both metrics but, before that, we pick three players who have the current form required to be in the mix and three with notable course history.
BMW PGA Championship - Three contenders based on current form
We are including McIlroy based on current form, after he triumphed at last week's Irish Open to record his first victory since winning the Masters earlier this year. Rory looks well and truly back based on his performance at the K Club and the fact that he came second at this event last year - so could easily have come in under the course form criteria - means a consecutive win is not out of the question. He will have plenty of supporters in the market.
Englishman Fleetwood won the Tour Championship in Georgia two weeks ago and that victory followed a string of strong performances. He finished tied third at the FedEx St Jude and fourth at the BMW Championship, so the 34-year-old was knocking on the door. Back in his home country this week, it would be no surprise if he were towards the top of the leaderboard again.
MacIntyre was unfortunate not to win the BMW Championship on the PGA Tour after Scottie Scheffler eclipsed him at Caves Valley. He came 12th here last year with a big improvement on his previous best 28th from 2019. Can he take another step forward in 2025?
BMW PGA Championship - Three contenders based on course form
Jon Rahm loves playing at Wentworth. The Spaniard has finished in the top five on his last three visits to the course. Those efforts include second-place finishes in 2022 and '19. With two recent second place finishes on the LIV Tour, and an eye on keeping sharp for this month's Ryder Cup, Rahm is one to beat this week.
Hovland finished fifth here in 2023 and the year prior to that so the Norwegian has an obvious affinity for the course. He also mustered an 11th-place finish in 2019. He is in decent nick too with a 12th and seventh in his recent outings.
Lowry is a nice price for an each-way bet, according to Matt Cooper and the stats back it up. A winner here in 2022, the Irishman finished 12th last year. His 15th last week at the Irish Open perhaps wasn't as high up the leaderboard as he would have liked but it wasn't a bad effort and he can build on it at Wentworth.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 At Wentworth's West Course (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.55: Jon Rahm (11)
67.95: Billy Horschel (19)
68.00: Rory McIlroy (15)
68.09: Patrick Reed (11)
68.96: Shane Lowry (23)
69.07: Viktor Hovland (15)
69.45: Aaron Rai (20)
69.53: Adam Scott (15)
69.67: Tyrrell Hatton (15)
69.74: Tommy Fleetwood (23)
69.87: Matt Fitzpatrick (23)
69.92: Marcus Armitage (13)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read BMW PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Back 30/1 Rai of light on the West Course
Last 10 Weeks / Wentworth (2015-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|W27
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|23
|12
|7
|2
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1
|4
|3
|16
|34
|Robert MacIntyre
|17
|2
|38
|44
|7
|65
|Jon Rahm
|2
|2
|5
|34
|2
|Justin Rose
|21
|30
|1
|16
|6
|Ludvig Aberg
|21
|7
|9
|23
|8
|Viktor Hovland
|12
|7
|32
|63
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|29
|26
|17
|19
|16
|Tyrrell Hatton
|42
|32
|34
|21
|16
|23
|Joaquin Niemann
|4
|17
|1
|MC
|23
|Shane Lowry
|15
|13
|23
|59
|40
|Corey Conners
|4
|39
|50
|10
|47
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5
|6
|17
|32
|8
|4
|4
|Patrick Reed
|50
|11
|17
|7
|MC
|10
|MC
|Alex Noren
|MC
|1
|3
|7
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|33
|22
|5
|34
|47
|Billy Horschel
|Ryan Fox
|43
|50
|MC
|MC
|65
|Thomas Detry
|12
|46
|38
|MC
|45
|71
|Brooks Koepka
|MC
|50
|29
|47
|MC
|32
|Min Woo Lee
|68
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|MC
|44
|44
|MC
|1
|74
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2
|13
|2
|34
|16
|MC
|Adam Scott
|55
|53
|MC
|17
|Harry Hall
|17
|6
|22
|15
|28
|17
|Marco Penge
|50
|8
|6
|1
|27
|MC
|2
|11
|Michael Kim
|10
|59
|62
|MC
|34
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|19
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|11
|Dean Burmester
|32
|1
|5
|61
|51
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|44
|Jhonattan Vegas
|29
|45
|14
|44
|56
|50
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|46
|6
|3
|30
|13
|4
|Matt Wallace
|2
|33
|64
|27
|3
|45
|50
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|2
|34
|55
|14
|4
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|24
|8
|MC
|4
|MC
|38
|Laurie Canter
|42
|64
|MC
|34
|7
|Matthias Schmid
|MC
|38
|31
|61
|69
|17
|7
|Erik Van Rooyen
|56
|MC
|62
|Wd
|MC
|2
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|MC
|8
|13
|16
|MC
|14
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|17
|33
|6
|45
|22
|2
|John Parry
|29
|13
|43
|3
|16
|55
|26
|Patrick Rodgers
|33
|MC
|38
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|9
|8
|19
|MC
|60
|1
|Shaun Norris
|9
|MC
|MC
|26
|Adrien Saddier
|5
|33
|24
|52
|MC
|46
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|17
|4
|55
|58
|Joakim Lagergren
|2
|8
|MC
|31
|49
|Matthieu Pavon
|72
|44
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|MC
|50
|48
|22
|26
|Matteo Manassero
|37
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|29
|33
|27
|61
|55
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|50
|MC
|MC
|16
|52
|MC
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|33
|MC
|72
|59
|22
|Tom McKibbin
|20
|22
|34
|11
|MC
|4
|Joe Dean
|MC
|64
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|62
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|6
|59
|MC
|22
|26
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|45
|MC
|38
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|5
|16
|7
|17
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|5
|8
|13
|MC
|50
|49
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|52
|MC
|4
|65
|19
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|MC
|1
|22
|54
|Oliver Lindell
|7
|17
|8
|7
|28
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|MC
|75
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|3
|67
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|37
|33
|6
|31
|MC
|34
|38
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|37
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|8
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|57
|8
|MC
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Calum Hill
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|15
|40
|57
|4
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|61
|16
|MC
|7
|Daniel Hillier
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|35
|MC
|46
|Marcel Siem
|Wd
|63
|8
|34
|58
|Alejandro Del Rey
|56
|41
|57
|60
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|65
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|68
|13
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|7
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|19
|47
|MC
|26
|Todd Clements
|26
|28
|MC
|7
|3
|MC
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC
|17
|46
|57
|43
|19
|Marcus Armitage
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|26
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|33
|24
|12
|42
|8
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|55
|27
|25
|MC
|14
|Manuel Elvira
|20
|55
|27
|MC
|3
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|28
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|29
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|David Ravetto
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|43
|66
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|11
|Danny Willett
|MC
|46
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|54
|40
|17
|Jeff Winther
|9
|41
|40
|MC
|26
|Sean Crocker
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|25
|60
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|26
|55
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|17
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|Ben Schmidt
|29
|MC
|MC
|3
|13
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|53
|MC
|47
|MC
|63
|MC
|26
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|56
|23
|27
|MC
|31
|65
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|54
|Adrian Otaegui
|62
|55
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|46
|MC
|29
|67
|MC
|38
|Tom Vaillant
|42
|17
|24
|41
|MC
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|20
|41
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|61
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|68
|Jeong Weon Ko
|46
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|12
|MC
|Wd
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|55
|69
|61
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|16
|63
|MC
|Adrian Meronk
|MC
|8
|44
|7
|15
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|50
|40
|MC
|54
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|29
|28
|59
|47
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|56
|41
|MC
|64
|MC
|58
|Simon Forsstrom
|68
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|65
|64
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|57
|64
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|MC
|71
|Thomas Pieters
|8
|8
|29
|19
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|Wd
|7
|61
|MC
|MC
|20
|54
|54
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|28
|MC
|52
|50
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|26
|Ross Fisher
|46
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robin Williams
|68
|MC
|MC
|38
|48
|17
|MC
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|41
|MC
|24
|62
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|50
|62
|20
|34
|13
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|53
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|57
|22
|Paul O`Hara
|62
|MC
|MC
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Rory McIlroy
|2
|7
|2
|9
|2
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|12
|6
|57
|12
|13
|60
|20
|MC
|69
|6
|Robert MacIntyre
|12
|45
|50
|MC
|58
|28
|Jon Rahm
|4
|2
|2
|Justin Rose
|48
|36
|Wd
|6
|37
|8
|12
|38
|Ludvig Aberg
|10
|Viktor Hovland
|5
|5
|49
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tyrrell Hatton
|2
|57
|MC
|1
|MC
|MC
|30
|7
|46
|Joaquin Niemann
|Shane Lowry
|12
|18
|1
|17
|13
|11
|15
|6
|MC
|6
|Corey Conners
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|35
|18
|42
|20
|7
|46
|8
|12
|47
|Patrick Reed
|5
|3
|4
|Alex Noren
|30
|27
|28
|3
|1
|43
|8
|Aaron Rai
|4
|2
|MC
|14
|MC
|26
|MC
|Billy Horschel
|1
|18
|9
|1
|4
|Ryan Fox
|61
|1
|Wd
|63
|20
|MC
|43
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|30
|33
|5
|Dq
|48
|MC
|43
|Brooks Koepka
|72
|Min Woo Lee
|14
|42
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|38
|45
|18
|MC
|MC
|Adam Scott
|57
|7
|42
|14
|Harry Hall
|18
|Marco Penge
|Michael Kim
|Si Woo Kim
|18
|Dean Burmester
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|12
|9
|Thriston Lawrence
|2
|MC
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Matt Wallace
|12
|57
|MC
|MC
|24
|41
|20
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|65
|64
|MC
|20
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|43
|30
|27
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|2
|Matthias Schmid
|40
|MC
|Erik Van Rooyen
|27
|14
|20
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Jordan Smith
|18
|72
|MC
|55
|13
|24
|MC
|40
|John Parry
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|51
|Shaun Norris
|72
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|35
|Keita Nakajima
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|50
|27
|32
|24
|MC
|MC
|37
|Matthieu Pavon
|40
|MC
|9
|MC
|27
|MC
|64
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|7
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|Jorge Campillo
|45
|28
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|15
|59
|Matteo Manassero
|4
|27
|30
|MC
|46
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|14
|57
|MC
|58
|17
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Antoine Rozner
|7
|MC
|50
|67
|Tom McKibbin
|10
|51
|Joe Dean
|48
|KazumaKobori
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|51
|23
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|18
|36
|32
|MC
|3
|74
|35
|30
|22
|17
|Ewen Ferguson
|18
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|20
|Grant Forrest
|30
|MC
|23
|63
|32
|Oliver Lindell
|Connor Syme
|54
|10
|68
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|57
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|44
|60
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|45
|23
|71
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|Calum Hill
|MC
|51
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|14
|23
|35
|MC
|31
|MC
|24
|27
|11
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|65
|Daniel Hillier
|18
|Ret
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Marcel Siem
|Ret
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Alejandro Del Rey
|54
|Sam Bairstow
|30
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|35
|51
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|6
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|67
|Todd Clements
|MC
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|7
|Marcus Armitage
|10
|MC
|57
|30
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|69
|Jason Scrivener
|MC
|25
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Darius Van Driel
|18
|36
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|63
|MC
|MC
|57
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|18
|45
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|Danny Willett
|48
|64
|MC
|71
|32
|1
|MC
|58
|3
|38
|David Micheluzzi
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Jeff Winther
|18
|MC
|MC
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|44
|Dylan Naidoo
|Marcus Kinhult
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|46
|12
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|23
|20
|40
|17
|30
|15
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|45
|28
|57
|57
|20
|6
|35
|30
|43
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|Ret
|MC
|MC
|46
|52
|Ben Schmidt
|Ryggs Johnston
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|2
|40
|51
|5
|14
|60
|27
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|30
|MC
|13
|20
|62
|MC
|15
|MC
|7
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|76
|32
|35
|27
|MC
|MC
|24
|12
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|18
|36
|13
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|35
|61
|Tom Vaillant
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|79
|50
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|14
|47
|27
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|72
|52
|Jeong Weon Ko
|63
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Matthew Baldwin
|4
|28
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|36
|MC
|9
|48
|17
|Francesco Molinari
|Ret
|MC
|9
|35
|14
|1
|2
|55
|5
|Adrian Meronk
|28
|32
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|65
|75
|MC
|MC
|42
|24
|MC
|27
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|48
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|35
|Zander Lombard
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|Ret
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|7
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Padraig Harrington
|12
|MC
|MC
|40
|46
|MC
|MC
|Ret
|Thomas Pieters
|23
|9
|62
|37
|MC
|14
|27
|MC
|Luke Donald
|48
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|27
|38
|Joel Girrbach
|Andrew Wilson
|Matthias Schwab
|12
|37
|28
|Jens Dantorp
|57
|MC
|MC
|35
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|20
|31
|8
|9
|MC
|MC
|Robin Williams
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|72
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|3
|22
|22
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|5
|40
|3
|Nathan Kimsey
|28
|Masahiro Kawamura
|45
|18
|17
|20
|Paul O`Hara
|MC
|MC
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
