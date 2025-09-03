Ryder Cup 2025: Dave Tindall's guide to the action at Bethpage Black

The Ryder Cup favourites' record exposed

Which players have performed well on this year's Ryder Cup track?

Dave Tindall brings you all the key facts ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup

The US thrashed Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits the last time the Ryder Cup was played on American soil.

But any ideas that they would win back-to-back Ryder Cups for the first time since 1993 were vanquished when Europe gained impressive revenge with a 16½-11½ in Rome.

Bethpage Black in New York hosts the 2025 edition and opinion is divided as to who will get their hands on the trophy this time. The only consensus is that the crowds will be wild and raucous.

Let's dive straight in with some history and a list of Ryder Cup scores from the last 10 matches.

Last 10 Ryder Cup results

2023 EUROPE WON 16½-11½ - Marco Simone

2021 USA WON 19-9 - Whistling Straits

2018 EUROPE WON 17½-10½ - Le Golf National

2016 USA WON 17-11 - Hazeltine

2014 EUROPE WON 16½-11½ - Gleneagles

2012 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Medinah

2010 EUROPE WON 14½-13½ - Celtic Manor

2008 USA WON 16½-11½ - Valhalla

2006 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - K Club

2004 EUROPE WON 18½-9½ - Oakland Hills

Overall last 10: Europe seven wins, USA three wins

The last four have actually been shared - two wins each - but the biggest thing to note is that eight of the last nine Ryder Cups have been won by the home team.

2025 Ryder Cup facts

When does the Ryder Cup take place: September 26-28

Where is the Ryder Cup venue: Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York, United States

What is the Par and Yardage: Par 71, 7,426 yards

How to watch on TV: All three days on Sky Sports. New York time is five hours behind the UK BST

2025 Ryder Cup dates, schedule and format

Day 1 - Friday September 26: 4 x foursomes, 4 x fourballs (order to be determined)

Day 2 - Saturday September 27: 4 x foursomes, 4 x fourballs (order to be determined)

Day 3 - Sunday October 28: 12 x singles

2025 Ryder Cup squads - Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

Vice captains: Edoardo Molinari, Francesco Molinari, Thomas Bjørn, Jose Maria Olázabal, Alex Noren

Players: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Rasmus Hojgaard, Tyrrell Hatton. Wildcards: Shane Lowry, Sepp Straka, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm

2025 Ryder Cup squads - USA

Captain: Keegan Bradley

Vice captains: Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Kisner, Jim Furyk, Gary Woodland

Players: Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau. Wildcards: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns.

Ryder Cup markets

The Sportsbook is already flooded with Ryder Cup odds, with everything from Top Points Scorers to Hole In One Specials to Winning Score. Let's pick some out.

Who will win the Ryder Cup? Outright betting favours USA

First things first, here is the latest outright betting (a day after all 24 players were known following Europe's wildcard picks). Hosts USA are 8/111.73 to win the Ryder Cup while Europe are 11/82.38 to take victory in New York.

The Tie is 12/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook and we've not seen one of those since 1989.

The 'fate of the favourites' makes for interesting reading as only six of the last 12 (50%) market leaders have gone on to win.

The absolute must-bet in a Ryder Cup is opposing the away team at odds-on but we don't have that scenario this year. In fact history suggests the USA are a solid bet at 8/111.73.

Top Points Scorers

There's a combined market that includes all 24 players but, in terms of each team, this is how the top end looks:

USA: 11/43.75 Scottie Scheffler, 6/17.00 Xander Schauffele, 13/27.50 Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, 10/111.00 Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Sam Burns

Europe: 4/15.00 Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, 6/17.00 Tommy Fleetwood, 8/19.00 Tyrrell Hatton, 9/110.00 Ludvig Aberg, 10/111.00 Viktor Hovland

Note: the each-way terms are 1/4 Odds, 3 Places in each market.

The last time the Ryder Cup was played on American soil - when the USA thrashed Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits - this is how the market was settled.

USA: 5pts Dustin Johnson, 3.5pts Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa

Europe: 3.5pts Jon Rahm, 3pts Sergio Garcia, 1.5pts Tyrrell Hatton

Course form at Bethpage Black could be of interest to punters when making their selections.

The New York venue hosted the 2019 US PGA Championship won by Brooks Koepka.

But several of this year's Ryder Cup contingent made the top 10. Patrick Cantlay was tied third, while Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished tied eighth. Xander Schauffele was tied 16th but Jon Rahm missed the cut after rounds of 70-75.

Dave Tindall's pick of the Ryder Cup special bets

Here's a quick look at some of those on offer and some useful stats.

4/15.00 A tournament Hole in One. There have only been six in Ryder Cup history: the first in 1973 and the most recent in 2006. Scott Verplank is the only American to have made an ace.

10/111.00 USA to win 14.5-13.5. This used to be a popular scoreline. There were three of them in the five Ryder Cups the USA hosted from 1983-1999. Not so anymore.

14/115.00 USA to win 16.5-11.5. The last five Ryder Cups have been won by at least a five-point margin. And the home team dished out the hammering each time.

10/111.00 Scottie Scheffler to win 5 Points. Dustin Johnson did it at Hazeltine in 2021. Francesco Molinari did it in Paris in 2018. It looks a monumental task but if a player gets on a roll...

*You can follow me on Twitter @DaveTindallgolf

Now read this week's Irish Open previews and tips here.