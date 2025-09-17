Ryder Cup 2025 Player Guide: Profiles of Team USA

Matt Cooper profiles the US team lining up in New York

Includes full match record and unique angles on all 12 players

TEAM USA

Keegan Bradley - captain

Record: 2 appearances (Won 4, Lost 3, Halved 0)

The decision to award the 39-year-old this year's captaincy is the ultimate tightrope walk over the Grand Canyon for the PGA of America, destined to be deemed audaciously brilliant if it works and disastrous if it doesn't. He'll bring passion to the cause (his win at the Travelers Championship in June prompted cheers of "U-S-A!") and local connections, too, because he's from the area and knows the course well from his university days. Whatever happens, it's easy to wonder if he's been asked to carry extra baggage when a captain has plenty in the first place.

Scottie Scheffler

Record: 2 appearances (Won 2, Lost 2, Halved 3)

New York born, but Texas bred, Scheffler is the World No. 1, an Olympic gold medallist, a four-time major champion (a two-time major champion this year, in fact), a World Match Play champion, and his latest win this month was his sixth of 2025. In short: he's very, very, very good. But he struggled in Rome, never more so than when he and Brooks Kopeka were walloped 9-and-7 by Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland in the Saturday foursomes. He was spotted bereft and in tears shortly afterwards.

Angle? Can the World No. 1 revive his record representing Team USA? In the Ryder and Presidents Cup, it reads: Won 5, Lost 7, Halved 4.

Xander Schauffele

Record: 2 appearances (Won 4, Lost 4, Halved 0)

Rome was something of an outlier for the Californian because he is supreme in the Presidents Cup (10-4-0) and his Ryder Cup debut was mightily impressive too (3-1-0 at Whistling Straits four years ago). But in Italy, he lost all three matches he played on Friday and Saturday before defeating Nicolai Hojgaard in the singles. Can he revert to his more impressive team golf persona? He might, but his form this year has been well down on his sensational 2024.

Angle? Undefeated with Patrick Cantlay in the foursomes ahead of Rome, the pair lost two there and were thumped 7-and-6 in last year's Presidents Cup. Who will Bradley pair him with?

Bryson DeChambeau

Record: 2 appearances (Won 2, Lost 3, Halved 1)

You sense that American team captains have been suspicious of the big hitter's reputation in the past. Because he's only appeared six times in his two previous Ryder Cups, and in the 2019 Presidents Cup he played only one pre-singles session. On the other hand, he's a different golfer now, one who engages with the public, plays team golf at LIV, and when asked about the Ryder Cup at the Open he narrowed his eyes and said: "We're sick of losing."

Angle? He's played two foursomes in the Ryder Cup, lost both, and wasn't played in alternate shot in his one Presidents Cup appearance. It's the opening format on Friday - the crowds will be desperate for him to play. The potential for buzz has to be measured against the threat of buzzkill. A big early call for Bradley.

Patrick Cantlay

Record: 2 appearances (Won 5, Lost 2, Halved 1)

As mentioned above, his initially supreme partnership with his good friend Schauffele is now something of a busted flush, but the Californian is likely to remain a significant force for the home team. Some will gripe that he hasn't lifted a trophy since 2022, but he stood tall in Rome when America needed him most, and when media and European gallery pressure was at its greatest (winning a vital point late on Saturday and his Sunday singles).

Angle? He's won all five of his singles matches in professional team events (and won two, halved two in his Walker and Palmer Cup appearances).

Collin Morikawa

Record: 2 appearances (Won 4, Lost 3, Halved 1)

The fact that the two-time major champion ranks fourth for Strokes Gained Tee to Green in 2025 is entirely testimony to his Driving (14th) and Approach work (third) because he's an abysmal 104th Around the Greens, and his Putting is even worse (141st). That doesn't suggest that he'll make any kind of foursomes partner so beware if thinking of backing him as a team or tournament top scorer.

Angle? Although he was poor in Rome (1-3-0), he did bounce back in last year's Presidents Cup (4-1-0).

Russell Henley

Record: Debut

One of the game's great modern-day grinders, the stats men love the Georgia man's game, and he ranks fourth in the world rankings. He also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, and was second in both the Travelers Championship and last month's Tour Championship. He's even impressed on his rare team outings, going 3-0-0 in the 2011 Walker Cup and 3-1-0 on his Presidents Cup debut last year.

Angle? He combined with Scheffler at last year's Presidents Cup, winning two of their three matches, so there's potential for him to share the World No. 1's power if it engages.

Justin Thomas

Record: 3 appearances (Won 7, Lost 4, Halved 2)

Captains like the Kentucky man because when representing USA in amateur and professional teams he has a superb record that reads 24-9-6. But he was also a controversial pick in Rome and didn't shine as he did in Paris (when he top-scored for the USA). That said, only three Americans scored more points than his one and a half. Superb at fourballs before Rome, he stalled there but remains good in the format (eight wins in 11 matches as a pro).

Angle? He's played three singles in the Ryder Cup and won them all.

Ben Griffin

Record: Debut

Ahead of this season, the 29-year-old from North Carolina had managed 19 top 20s on the PGA Tour, five of them top fives. In 2025 alone, however, he's added another 16 top 20s, six of them top fives and two of those victories. It's a spectacular career transformation and all the more wonderful because he gave the game up and took an office job before a sponsor implored him to give it a second try. Boy, was that a smart move.

Angle? He won the PGA Tour's pair event in April so he knows how to go low with a partner, but beware that his use of a Maxfli ball makes him an unlikely foursome participant.

JJ Spaun

Record: Debut

The 35-year-old from Los Angeles had recorded six top three finishes on the PGA Tour ahead of this season, and had anyone suggested he would make the Ryder Cup team on New Year's Eve - never mind by right and in second place in the rankings - that person might have been sectioned. But another five top threes have been added to his tally this year, including play-off defeat in the Player Championship and US Open triumph in June. He absolutely earned his spot in style.

Angle? He has no team golf experience but won his three group games in his one start in the WGC Dell Match Play before losing in the first bracket game.

Sam Burns

Record: 1 appearance (Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0)

The Louisiana man was the winner of the 2023 WGC Dell Match Play title, but he's mostly underwhelmed in team competition. In the 2022 Presidents Cup, he only managed two halves in five starts. In the 2023 Ryder Cup, he swapped one fourball point with two defeats. Then it all came good in last year's Presidents Cup when he won two fourballs with Cantlay, a foursome point with Morikawa, and a half in the singles.

Angle? If he revives that Cantlay partnership, he can piggy-back ride a fine Ryder Cup pedigree.

Harris English

Record: 1 appearance (Won 1, Lost 2, Halved 0)

At Whistling Straits in 2021, the Georgian paired up with Tony Finau in the first afternoon's fourballs to thrash Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry 4-and-3. It was a result that opened up a dominant and ultimately decisive 6-2 lead for Team USA. But it was the highlight of his week and his one point from three matches made him, with Finau, USA's least prolific performers. He finished second in both the Open and PGA Championship this year and he loves a US Open test (which Bethpage Black is).

Angle? Four WGC Dell Match Play appearances were uninspiring (his best result was reaching the round of 16 in 2014).

Cameron Young

Record: Debut

Victory in the Wyndham Championship at the start of August began a run of five top 12 finishes in a row that vaulted the New Yorker to the forefront of wildcard discussion, and Captain Bradley duly gave him the nod. He's a Ryder Cup rookie but played the 2022 Presidents Cup when winning one and losing one foursome contest with Collin Morikawa. He halved a fourball with Kevin Kisner and lost his singles to Sungjae Im.

Angle? Eight years ago, he became the first amateur winner of the New York State Open thanks to a then-course record tying 64 at Bethpage Black.

