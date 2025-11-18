Find Me a 100 Winner: Four RSM Classic long shots chanced at between 99/1 and 399/1

As highlighted in my preview, the last six winners of the RSM Classic were aged at 30 or below and 10 of the last 13 winners have been winning for the first time on the PGA Tour.

My first three picks tick both those boxes.

The majority of winners here tend to be out of form, but I'm not convinced looking for selections that are playing poorly is a wise strategy so all four of my selections have shown something recently, although my first pick, Andrew Novak, hasn't played for three months.

After a fantastic season, the 30-year-old St. Simons resident has had a well-deserved rest after he got all the way to the Tour Championship at East Lake back in August.

His year includes victory in the Zurich Classic pairs event, alongside the recent World Wide Technology Championship winner, Ben Griffin, and that was preceded by a third in the Texas Open and a playoff defeat to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage at nearby Hilton Head.

He started the year with a third-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open and this time last year he finished runner-up at the Bermuda Championship, so exposed coastal tracks appear to suit him very nicely.

His 13th in the Scottish Open and his sixth in the St Jude Championship are also notable performances.

Technically, he's already a PGA Tour winner after his success in the Zurich pairs but he can draw inspiration from his playing partner Griffin, who has gone on to win his first two individual titles after their victory in April.

Novak has only ordinary event form figures that read MC-26-MC-73-35-25, but he sat third after round one last year, seven days after finishing second in Bermuda, and he looks well worth chancing at a triple figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Andrew Novak (3Us) EXC 100.0

From a current form perspective, my second selection, Chandler Phillips, demonstrated his wellbeing as recently as last week.

Sitting at 139th in the FedEx Cup Standings, the 28-year-old Texan needed something special to save his card and he produced that last week, climbing up to 92nd in the rankings with a solo second behind Adam Schenk in the Bermuda Championship.

With the top 100 maintaining their PGA Tour playing privileges, Phillips now looks safe, regardless of how he performs in this, but there's every reason to believe he can back up last week's efforts and contend again.

Playing without the stress of trying to keep his card should be huge plus, as is the fact that he finished 11th here on debuts 12 months ago.

Recommended Bet Back Chandler Phillips (3Us) EXC 110.0

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg won his first PGA Tour title here two years ago and my third selection this week is another hugely promising European with a recent victory in the bag - the 25-year-old Belgian, Adrien Dumont De Chassart.

Aberg had won the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour two months before he won here, and Dumont De Chassart arrives having hacked up by seven strokes on the Korn Ferry Tour a month ago.

His record-setting victory at the Compliance Solutions Championship, where his winning score of 33-under 251 marked the lowest 72-hole score relative to par in Korn Ferry Tour history, as well as the 11-under 59 he posted at the Wichita Open in June, demonstrates his ability to go super-low and he played well in this event 12 months ago on debut too.

A week after finishing third in the Bermuda Championship, Dumont De Chassart posted opening rounds of 64 and 68 to sit sixth at halfway before weekend knocks of 71 and 68 saw him end the week alongside my first selection, Novak, in a tie for 25th.

Dumont De Chassart was only 18th at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship last time out but that was just one week after his victory in the Compliance Solutions and he'd sat 53rd after a 75 in round one.

With his PGA Tour card secured after a great year on the Korn Ferry Tour, he can relax and enjoy his second appearance here.

That will be in stark contrast to last year's visit given he began the week in 142nd place in the FedEx Cup Standings, requiring a win to keep his card.

Recommended Bet Back Adrien Dumont De Chassart (3Us) EXC 110.0

As already mentioned, the younger players and maidens tend to shine here nowadays but I couldn't resist a small wager on the 43-year-old Colombian, Camilo Villegas, who has finished sixth and second here previously.

Following his victory in the Bermuda Championship in 2023, his fifth on the PGA Tour, when a column selection at 160.0159/1, Villegas has been in the wilderness again for a couple of years, but he caught the eye last week when finished inside the top 10 in Bermuda.

After rounds of 71, 70 and 68, Villegas posted 67 on Sunday, the lowest round of the day, and he looks worth chancing now he's shown something.

Villegas telegraphed his wellbeing with a second placed finish in Mexico the week before his victory in Bermuda two years ago and that wasn't the first time he'd won after producing some much-improved form.

He won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship back-to-back in 2008 after finishing third in the Deutsche Bank Championship and he won the Cognizant Classic in 2010 after finishing ninth in the Qatar Masters and third at the World Matchplay.

Recommended Bet Back Camilo Villegas (1U) EXC 400.0

