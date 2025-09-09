Procure Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 16/1 to 150/1

20/1 21.00 Ryder Cup wildcard pick Burns can putt his way to title

Introduction to the Tour Championship

The Procore Championship - previously the Fortinet Championship, the Safeway Open, the Frys.com Open and the Fry's Electronics Open - has only been going since 2007 so it likes a change of sponsorship.

It's rather isolated on the schedule this year and will act as the only PGA Tour event between the Tour Championship and the Ryder Cup (starts September 26).

Adding to its quirks, it's seen two back-to-back winners in recent years with Brendan Steele taking the title in both 2016 and 2017 while Max Homa made a successful defence of the title in 2022 after winning by a shot 12 months earlier.

Patton Kizzire cruised to a five-shot victory last year after shooting 20-under, although that was still one short of the 21-under carded by Stewart Cink (2020) and Sahith Theegala (2023).

In other words, birdies are required.

The big twist this year - and it's a godsend for the sponsors - is that 10 members of the US Ryder Cup team are taking part.

This is the final event before the big showdown at Bethpage Black and, in all likelihood, one of Keegan Bradley's men will get the job done.

Scottie Scheffler dominates the betting at 2/13.00, although it's worth a little mention that he's never won as a pro in California.

The North Course at Silverado Resort has certainly rewarded hot putting in the last couple of editions.

Patton Kizzire ranked 1st for SG: Putting when taking the title 12 months ago while runner-up David Lipsky was fifth.

In 2024, winner Sahith Theegala was second for SGP while Taylor Montgomery's third place in 2022 was built on him being the best on the greens that week.

Which is a first way in to building a case for Sam Burns this week.

Burn sits first for SG: Putting in 2025 and a latest thermometer check shows him ranking second, second and first for that category in his last three starts.

They were 28th at the St. Jude Championship, fourth in the BMW Championship and seventh at the Tour Championship.

Burns has fired in the 60s in each of his last 10 rounds so is coming in hot.

He's also just received a Ryder Cup wildcard and it's fair to say that not everyone agreed.

But down the years, we've seen examples of captain's picks thriving between their selection and the event itself, showing that the theory of justification can be strong.

Justin Thomas (more on him below) showed it in 2023. A controversial pick by Zach Johnson after five missed cuts in his previous eight events, JT came here after getting the nod and finished fifth.

The final piece of the jigsaw is course form and although Burns has only played at Silverado twice, in the second of those appearances, in 2020, he opened 64-65 to lead at halfway before finishing seventh.

Back him in the 8 Places each-way (1/5 Odds) market at 20s.

Recommended Bet Back Sam Burns each-way (8 Places) SBK 20/1

Every time I look down the betting board, I reach the same conclusion: is player x really going to beat 10 members of the US Ryder Cup team? No. If you can't beat them, tip them.

That means as well as Burns I'll add his teammate Thomas.

Thomas has played some weird stuff amongst some excellent golf in 2025. But it was reassuring to see him take seventh place in the Tour Championship where he broke 70 in all four rounds, opening with a 64 and closing with a 65.

He ranked fourth for SG: Putting and third Around The Green and drove the ball nicely too.

JT's biggest attraction to punters here though is course and regional form.

Although far from teeing it up regularly in this tournament, his last four starts on this now 7,138-yard par 72 show 3-8-4-5.

Greens are hard to hit at Silverado but, when Thomas finds them, he holes the putts. And when he misses them his elite chipping gets him out of trouble.

Expanding the lens, Thomas has five top 10s in his last seven starts in California so loves heading out west.

He also seems to enjoy this time of the year, finding inspiration when others are perhaps struggling to get going.

Recommended Bet Back Justin Thomas each-way (8 Places) SBK 16/1

If looking beyond the Ryder Cuppers I want a big each-way price and the one I've landed on is Tom Hoge.

The appeal is his record in California and a history of suddenly popping in elite fields.

Looking at the latter, Hoge has had a fairly disappointing year but he's still thrown in third place in The Players Championship and seventh at Memorial.

His post-season ended at the BMW Championship but 33rd there was an improvement on recent results and hopefully he's sharpened up his game over the last month.

If so, he has the course form to justify a punt. He's pretty much a regular here and his last two appearances show 12th in 2022 and seventh last year after finishing 29th out of 30 at the Tour Championship a fortnight earlier.

Go back to early 2024 and he's ticked off three top 10s and a 17th in his last six starts in the Golden State while hitting the rewind button further in his California results shows a win at Pebble Beach and a second at The American Express (both in 2022).

Hoge putted well on his last start and is worth a dart at 150s in the 10 Place market.

Recommended Bet Back Tom Hoge each-way (10 Places) SBK 150/1

