Find Me a 100 Winner: Four long-shots to back at huge odds on the PGA Tour

I wouldn't be in the least bit surprised to see last week's pick at the Irish Open, Daniel Brown, contend at Wentworth.

He was matched at a low of 17.016/1 after the first round at the K Club and he bounced back after a poor round on Friday to shoot a bogey-free, six-under-par 66, on Saturday so he's close.

Matt Cooper makes a great case for another long shot, Antoine Rozner, in his each way column but given we haven't seen an outsider win the BMW PGA Championship in 10 years, all my picks this week are playing on the PGA Tour, in the Procore Championship.

As highlighted in the Procore Championship preview, four of the last seven winners have gone off at a triple-figure price so although the field is strong this year, with 10 Ryder Cuppers in the line-up, that's created some huge prices and I'm happy to chance four, starting with one of Dave Tindall's each-way fancies, Tom Hoge.

This will be Tom Hoge's 10th appearance at Silverado, and he's been improving of late with his last four visits yielding form figures reading 29-36-12-7.

As Dave highlights, Hoge has a fine record in California, and his scrambling numbers are strong.

As highlighted in the preview, Scrambling has been the most important stat here over the years and having been matched at as high as 390.0389/1 on the exchange, he's not getting the respect he deserves at a track that appears to suit.

Recommended Bet Back Tom Hoge (1U) EXC 250.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Having finished eighth in the ISCO Championship and 12th in the 3M Open on the PGA Tour in July, Taylor Montgomery probably should have won the Utah Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour in August given he led by two at halfway.

He eventually finished second there, beaten by two, and having finished 18th at the Pinnacle Bank Championship next time out, he missed the cut on his final start at the Boise Open, but he looks a big price here given how well he scrambles and that he has course form already in the book.

Montgomery finished third here on debut back in 2022 when he fired a 64 in round four.

Recommended Bet Back Taylor Montgomery (1U) EXC 380.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

With current form figures reading 3-28-32-3-44 and course form numbers reading 22-MC-30-2, David Lipsky is another that looks a huge price at 400.0399/1.

The California-born 37-year-old is yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he's tasted success on the DP World Tour a couple of times, and he's also won twice on the Asian Tour and once on the Korn Ferry Tour.

He contended strongly at both the John Deere Classic and the 3M open as recently as July and he's a value play to go one better than last year.

Recommended Bet Back David Lipsky (1U) EXC 400.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Given both Brendon Steele and Max Homa have made successful title defences here in the last 10 years, I make no apologies for taking a chance on this year's defending champ at a monster price.

Patton Kizzire has been out of form for much of 2025 but he's more than capable of finding form out of the blue and he won here by five strokes 12 months ago having missed his two previous cuts.

In addition to his victory 12 months ago, he finished second on debut back in 2016 and he's a ridiculously big price given he's won three times on the PGA Tour.

Recommended Bet Back Patton Kizzire (1U) EXC 830.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

