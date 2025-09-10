BMW PGA Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Three to back up to 90/1

30/1 31.00 Matt Fitzpatrick is in great form and has been starting well

Weather forecast for Thursday

Rain is a threat all week at Wentworth although the showers will be fairly light on day one. Most of the wet stuff is predicted to land from 2pm onwards.

There's a mix of sunshine and cloud to start with although it'll be chilly first thing before rising to the mid-60s and staying there from about 11am.

Winds pick up gradually, peaking around 2pm at 15-17mph before dropping back a little.

Overall, a morning tee-time (not too early) looks preferable.

Since this event switched to a September/October date six years ago, an English golfer has been leader/joint-leader in 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2024.

It makes sense given the milder English weather at this time of year so hold that thought as I'm going to lean on it throughout the preview.

I also like the idea of players justifying wildcard picks so Matt Fitzpatrick looks an interesting runner here.

The Sheffield golfer is in great form after banking six top eights in his last eight starts and he's been starting well too.

Fitzpatrick shared the lead after round one of the Open Championship and he was fifth after 18 holes of the British Masters.

In his last eight events, he's opened with a 66, five 67s, a 69 and a 70.

At Wentworth he's occupied 18-hole positions of second (2023) and fourth (twice) so he has course history too.

His tee-time of 08.45 looks favourable so play Fitzpatrick at 30/131.00 (1/4, 5 Places).

Justin Rose loves a big event and, like Fitzpatrick, will be keen to flash some strong play here ahead of the Ryder Cup.

The Englishman posted the first-round lead (yet again!) at Augusta earlier this year while more recently an opening 64 helped propel him to victory in the St. Jude Championship.

Rose has been coming to Wentworth since his childhood days and he has plenty of FRL history too: one 18-hole lead and six other occasions when he ended the opening lap inside the top eight.

He'll enjoy the presence of Tommy Fleetwood and defending champ Billy Horschel in his three-ball which tees off at 08.35.

I'll complete a hat-trick of Englishmen by backing FRL column favourite Andy Sullivan.

He's hard to ignore having secured a piece of the first-round lead in 2022 via a 64 and then firing a 67 to lie fourth after 18 holes last year.

Sullivan also closed with a 65 when finishing third here in 2020.

A missed cut in the Irish Open last week was a disappointment but before that he'd been in fine form, posting finishes of 5-16-7-17, the fifth coming in another home-soil event - the British Masters at The Belfry.

Sullivan, who tees off at 11am, looks attractively priced at 90/191.00.