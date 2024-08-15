World Cup 2026: Pochettino to manage co-hosts USA after England links

Get a free bet everytime your team scores in August

The USA Men's National Team (USMNT) are 33/134.00 to win the next World Cup after reportedly pulling off a major coup by persuading Mauricio Pochettino to become their new manager

The former-Chelsea boss, who left the Blues at the end of last season, had been linked with the England national team job. He was the leading foreign candidate and shortened from 14/115.00 to 8/19.00 last week.

But the Argentinian looks set to be in charge of the USA when they cohost the World Cup in two years.

Pochettino to manage USA at World Cup 2026

It will be his first job in international management after stints in the Premier League at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea as well as managing Espanyol in Spain and Paris Saint-Germain in France.

USA sacked Gregg Berhalter after a poor Copa America campaign in July, in which they failed to make it out of the group stages, and Pochettino is a big upgrade.

USA were eliminated at the group stage of the last World Cup and want to do much better when they co-host with Canada and Mexico.

USA are the shortest price of the host nations in Betfair Sportsbook's World Cup 2026 winner market. France, Spain and Brazil are three-way joint favourites at 11/26.50.

England 13/2 behind trio of favourites

England are 13/27.50 - a shorter price than 2022 winners Argentina 9/110.00 - after reaching the final of Euro 2024.

Last week, the FA appointed Lee Carsley as England's interim manager, and he will be in charge when they play Republic of Ireland and Finland in the Nations League next month.

Carsley has a good chance of getting the job full-time but the FA say they are continuing their search for the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate who resigned last month after eight years in charge.

The shortlist of candidates just got shorter with the news that Pochettino will manage USA. His appointment shows that the co-hosts are serious about performing well at the World Cup in two years and it will fascinating to see what they can achieve under their new manager.