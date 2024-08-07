Next England Manager: Carsley 9/4 favourite with month until Nations League kicks off
Get the latest odds on the next England manager market one month from the Three Lions' Nations League match in Dublin...
-
Carsley favourite to be next England manager at 9/43.25
-
Potter and Howe come next in the betting
-
Lampard and Pochettino may also be contenders
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
With exactly one to go before the Three Lions play Republic of Ireland in the Nations League, Lee Carsley is the favourite in the next England manager betting on the Betfair Sportsbook.
Carsley, who played for Ireland, is the manager of the England U21s and steered them to glory at last summer's European U21 Championship.
The outgoing England manager Gareth Southgate managed the U21s before making the step up to the senior team, initially on an interim basis before impressing and getting the role full-time. Could Carsley be about to follow a similar path?
The latest Betfair Sportsbook odds indicate that it is the most likely outcome.
Lee Carsley is reportedly in 'pole position' to take interim charge of England 🗞️-- Betfair (@Betfair) August 7, 2024
He's 9/4 to manage the #ThreeLions on a permanent basis.
None of the other leading English candidates have experience of international management and, having seen Southgate successfully move from the U21s job to the senior role, the FA could be tempted to appoint Carsley.
Potter second in betting for next England manager
If the FA choose not to give the job to Carsley then Graham Potter is a strong candidate and next in the market at 5/23.50.
He was excellent at Swansea and Brighton, improving players and instilling an attractive brand of football that would please fans who criticised Southgate for being too defensive.
Potter's availablity must also make him an appealing candidate. He left Chelsea in March 2023 and keen is to get back into work, although he has turned down offers and is prepared to wait for the right role.
If England approach Potter then he may find the opportunity to manage his country to good to turn down.
Eddie Howe 9/2 for England job
While he prepares Newcastle for the new Premier League season, Eddie Howe 9/25.50 knows that he remains a leading contender to be the next England manager.
The Magpies boss is well-liked and admired for his work with Bournemouth and the north east club. But would he be prepared to leave Newcastle, after two-and-a-half seasons, for the England job?
Howe indicated earlier this year that he was unhappy about his limited influence in Newcastle's transfers. But his relationship with those who run the club is still said to be good and they will believe he can improve on last season's seventh-placed finish.
Pochettino is leading foreign candidate
Of the other homegrown options, Frank Lampard 10/111.00 would be an alarming prospect for fans who remember his last stint at Chelsea, so lets move on to the foreign managers who could in line for the England job.
It was reporte this week that the FA board had give CEO Mark Bullingham approval to appoint a foreign manager. If they do decide to appoint somebody from abroad, for the first time since Fabio Capello, Mauricio Pochettino is the shortest price at 14/15.00.
He knows English football well from his time in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea and, on the whole, did a good job with all three.
The former-Germany manager Joachim Low is 16/117.00 if England want an international football specialist, while another ex-Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel is 18/119.00. Jurgen Klopp recently ruled himself out.
Now read EFL Championship Tips: Leeds top 1-24 season predictions
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday