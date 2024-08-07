Next England Manager: Carsley 9/4 favourite with month until Nations League kicks off

Carsley favourite to be next England manager at 9/4 3.25

Potter and Howe come next in the betting

Lampard and Pochettino may also be contenders

With exactly one to go before the Three Lions play Republic of Ireland in the Nations League, Lee Carsley is the favourite in the next England manager betting on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Carsley, who played for Ireland, is the manager of the England U21s and steered them to glory at last summer's European U21 Championship.

The outgoing England manager Gareth Southgate managed the U21s before making the step up to the senior team, initially on an interim basis before impressing and getting the role full-time. Could Carsley be about to follow a similar path?

The latest Betfair Sportsbook odds indicate that it is the most likely outcome.

None of the other leading English candidates have experience of international management and, having seen Southgate successfully move from the U21s job to the senior role, the FA could be tempted to appoint Carsley.

Potter second in betting for next England manager

If the FA choose not to give the job to Carsley then Graham Potter is a strong candidate and next in the market at 5/23.50.

He was excellent at Swansea and Brighton, improving players and instilling an attractive brand of football that would please fans who criticised Southgate for being too defensive.

Potter's availablity must also make him an appealing candidate. He left Chelsea in March 2023 and keen is to get back into work, although he has turned down offers and is prepared to wait for the right role.

If England approach Potter then he may find the opportunity to manage his country to good to turn down.

Eddie Howe 9/2 for England job

While he prepares Newcastle for the new Premier League season, Eddie Howe 9/25.50 knows that he remains a leading contender to be the next England manager.

The Magpies boss is well-liked and admired for his work with Bournemouth and the north east club. But would he be prepared to leave Newcastle, after two-and-a-half seasons, for the England job?

Howe indicated earlier this year that he was unhappy about his limited influence in Newcastle's transfers. But his relationship with those who run the club is still said to be good and they will believe he can improve on last season's seventh-placed finish.

Pochettino is leading foreign candidate

Of the other homegrown options, Frank Lampard 10/111.00 would be an alarming prospect for fans who remember his last stint at Chelsea, so lets move on to the foreign managers who could in line for the England job.

It was reporte this week that the FA board had give CEO Mark Bullingham approval to appoint a foreign manager. If they do decide to appoint somebody from abroad, for the first time since Fabio Capello, Mauricio Pochettino is the shortest price at 14/15.00.

He knows English football well from his time in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea and, on the whole, did a good job with all three.

The former-Germany manager Joachim Low is 16/117.00 if England want an international football specialist, while another ex-Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel is 18/119.00. Jurgen Klopp recently ruled himself out.