Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for World Cup qualifiers and EFL

The Stat

Liechtenstein have lost all four of their games against Wales without scoring a single goal - their only previous home game saw them lose 2-0 in October 2009. Only Norway's Martin Ødegaard has both registered more assists (7) and created more chances (25) than Wales' Sorba Thomas (5 assists, 23 chances created) in the current UEFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Wales Win to Nil and Sorba Thomas Anytime Assist SBK 6/4

Lewis Jones: In Christos Tzolis, Greece have a genuine elite forward - one that should really be gracing the World Cup this summer.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation for Club Brugge in the last 18 months, combining pace, trickery and an eye for goal that makes him a constant threat in the final third. Tzolis isn't just a creative spark, he's a proven match-winner capable of unlocking even the most stubborn defences. The only surprise is that how Brugge have managed to fend off interest from elsewhere, especially after his performance in the 3-3 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League where he scored and delivered an amazing individual showing.

Scotland will have to plan meticulously to contain him and history shows that containing a player of his calibre is easier said than done - as Barca found out. His strike-rate for Greece is also respectable, scoring seven goals in his last 14 appearances, including finding the net in Greece's 3-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park.

Recommended Bet Back Tzolis to score and Greece to win SBK 3/1

The Stat

Scotland have only lost two of their last 21 World Cup qualifying matches (W14 D5) and have won nine of their last 11 (D1 L1). They are yet to concede a single away goal in 2025 in four matches (W3 D1). It's their joint-longest run of consecutive away clean sheets, also keeping four in a row between February 1925 and February 1927.

The Bet

Recommended Bet Back Greece Under 0.5 Goals SBK 11/4

EFL tips and predictions

Alan Dudman: Wigan are the draw specialists this term with six in total, although five of those have been away and across all four of their most recent matches in all competitions, the result has been the same. A 1-1. In fact, nothing splits these two, both are on 18 points down the foot of the table although Reading recently addressed their problems by swapping Noel Hunt for Leam Richardson.

The new Royals' manager celebrated a first win last weekend with a 1-0 scrap home job against Stevenage, a handy result considering the position of Alex Revell's team, and one that was owed to a wonder strike of worldy proportions from Charlie Savage.

Richardson brought back Joel Pereira, Derrick Williams and Paudie O'Connor into a 4-2-3-1 and they dominated possession - which is the way this game could go. Wigan draw plenty on the road and Reading have four draws from seven away.

Recommended Bet Back The Draw Wigan v Reading SBK 11/5

