Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Tips: Three bets for Thursday's World Cup qualifier

Three tips for Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on Thursday

Hotshot Price backed to score and O'Neill's men to win

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland

Thursday, 19:45

Live on BBC2 NI

Michael O'Neill's young side travel to Luxembourg on Thursday and have a decent chance of starting their World Cuo qualifying campaign with a win.

Here are three recommended bets for the match on Thursday based on the Opta stats.

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Bet #1 - Back over 2.5 goals

Luxembourg have won one of their seven matches against Northern Ireland (D2 L4), a 3-2 home win in a World Cup qualifier in September 2013.

This is the first meeting between the teams since a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Nations League in November 2024 - Northern Ireland were 2-0 up that day before letting their two-goal lead slip.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 4.0

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Bet #2 - Back O'Neill's men to win

Northern Ireland have won seven of their last 15 matches in all competitions (D4 L4), having only won eight of their previous 39 games (D9 L22).

Luxembourg have gone seven competitive matches without a victory (D3 L4), since a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein in November 2023 in a EURO qualifier. They last had a longer winless run in competitive games between September 2015 and June 2017 (9 games).

Recommended Bet Back Northern Ireland SBK 6/5

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Bet #3 - Back Isaac goal at right Price

Isaac Price has nine goals in 22 appearances for Northern Ireland - the most ever by a Northern Irish player aged 21 or younger in history. He has seven goals in his last seven appearances for his country.

He scored the winning goal for West Bromwich Albion on the opening day of the Championship season and helped them reach their current position of second in the table, so he arrives for internationl duty in decent form.