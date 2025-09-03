Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Tips: Three bets for Thursday's World Cup qualifier
Northern Ireland visit Luxembourg for a World Cup qualifier on Thursday so check out the Opta stats on the two teams and get three recommend bets...
Three tips for Luxembourg v Northern Ireland on Thursday
Hotshot Price backed to score and O'Neill's men to win
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland
Thursday, 19:45
Live on BBC2 NI
Michael O'Neill's young side travel to Luxembourg on Thursday and have a decent chance of starting their World Cuo qualifying campaign with a win.
Here are three recommended bets for the match on Thursday based on the Opta stats.
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Bet #1 - Back over 2.5 goals
Luxembourg have won one of their seven matches against Northern Ireland (D2 L4), a 3-2 home win in a World Cup qualifier in September 2013.
This is the first meeting between the teams since a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Nations League in November 2024 - Northern Ireland were 2-0 up that day before letting their two-goal lead slip.
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Bet #2 - Back O'Neill's men to win
Northern Ireland have won seven of their last 15 matches in all competitions (D4 L4), having only won eight of their previous 39 games (D9 L22).
Luxembourg have gone seven competitive matches without a victory (D3 L4), since a 1-0 win over Liechtenstein in November 2023 in a EURO qualifier. They last had a longer winless run in competitive games between September 2015 and June 2017 (9 games).
Luxembourg v Northern Ireland Bet #3 - Back Isaac goal at right Price
Isaac Price has nine goals in 22 appearances for Northern Ireland - the most ever by a Northern Irish player aged 21 or younger in history. He has seven goals in his last seven appearances for his country.
He scored the winning goal for West Bromwich Albion on the opening day of the Championship season and helped them reach their current position of second in the table, so he arrives for internationl duty in decent form.
Now read Alan Shearer Exclusive: Isak got his move but going on strike is not a good look for a player
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
