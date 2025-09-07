Germany v Northern Ireland Tips: Three bets for Sunday's World Cup qualifier

Three tips for Germany v Northern Ireland on Sunday

Hosts have lost three on the bounce - could it be four?

Germany v Northern Ireland

Sunday, 19:45

Live on BBC2

A trip to play Germany is a daunting assignment for any side, such is the aura of Die Mannschaft after decades of success, but Julian Nagelsmann's side lost 2-0 against Slovakia in midweek and are under pressure to put that right.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, began with a 3-1 win in Luxembourg. Here are three recommend bets for the match on Sunday based on the Opta stats.

Germany v Northern Ireland Bet #1 - Back the hosts to bounce back

Germany have lost each of their last three international fixtures, but haven't lost four on the bounce since a run of seven from July 1912 to November 1913.

But they have lost just two of their last 36 home games in qualifying for major tournaments (World Cup/EUROs), winning 30 of them (D4). They have won 12 of their last 13 home matches in World Cup qualifying specifically (L1).

Northern Ireland have found the net in their last six, including defeats in Denmark and Sweden, so we will back both teams to score.

Recommended Bet Back Germany and BTTS 'Yes' SBK 7/4

Germany v Northern Ireland Bet #2 - Back Germany to have 10 SOTs

In their 2-0 defeat to Slovakia last time out, Germany had 14 shots, their most without scoring in a major tournament (World Cup/EUROs) qualifier since October 2015 against Republic of Ireland (16).

At home, Germany should be pepper their opponent's goal with even more efforts and, at odds-against, they are an appealing bet to get 10 or more on target.

Recommended Bet Back Germany 10+ shots on target SBK 8/5

Germany v Northern Ireland Bet #3 - Back Devenny to strike again

Excluding own goals, seven of Northern Ireland's last eight goals have been scored by players aged 21.

Either Shea Charles or Justin Devenny could become only the second player aged 21 or younger to score in consecutive major tournament qualifying appearances (World Cup/EUROs) for the Green and White Army, after Gerry Taggart in April 1992.