Denmark v Scotland: Clarke's men to make false start

Denmark v Scotland

Friday 05 September, 19:45

Live on BBC Two

Danes hoping to stay at the top table

It's fair to say that Denmark are enjoying something of a purple patch at international level, a level of success not seen since their extraordinary win at Euro 92. They held their own in the recent Nations League, finishing second in the group behind European champions Spain, and then they secured a first-leg quarter-final win over eventual Nations League winners Portugal, only to collapse in Lisbon in extra time.

Denmark have qualified for five of the last seven World Cups and six of the last eight European Championships. They got to the semi-finals at Euro 2020, and were beaten by hosts Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2024.

Denmark's home form remains impressive, with five wins in their last six at the Parken in Copenhagen. The only team to escape unscathed were Spain.

Rasmus Hojlund will hope to start for the Danes after his potentially exciting transfer to Napoli from Manchester United. The striker was surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, but with Romelu Lukaku injured, he'll hope to seize his opportunity. Hojlund's former United teammate Christian Eriksen hasn't made the squad - the 144-cap living legend is without a club, so has been left out by coach Brian Riemer.

Clarke looking to breach the final frontier

Having led Scotland to back-to-back European Championship finals, Steve Clarke now hopes to truly break a barrier for Scottish football by leading the team to a World Cup for the first time since 1998. On the face of it, Scotland have a group they can progress from, as Denmark are in theory the strongest opponents. The big hitters like England, Spain, Germany, Portugal or the Netherlands have all been avoided, but there are traps here.

Scotland have a great recent record at home against Denmark, but they have lost on their last four visits to the Scandinavian country, and they haven't won there since 1975. Scotland also managed a recent win at Greece in the Nations League playoffs, but then collapsed to a 3-0 home defeat against them and ended up being relegated from League A. As for Belarus, they should be the weakest side of the group, but they did lose only one of their six games in the recent Nations League.

Scotland's great hope is the reborn and revitalised Scott McTominay, whose move to Napoli from Manchester United has proven to be truly transformative. The attacking midfielder was named as Serie A's player of the season last term, as he helped lead Antonio Conte's men to the Scudetto.

McTominay helped seal that title win with a glut of goals down the stretch, and he is delivering for Scotland too. 11 of his 12 international goals have come in the last 24 caps, and he scored the winning goal in Greece as recently as March. He has had at least one shot on target in eight of his last ten competitive appearances for his country.

Andy Robertson will retain the captaincy and his place in the team despite falling behind Milos Kerkez at Liverpool, but it remains to be seen whether the injury-plagued Aaron Hickey is fit enough to start at right-back. Angus Gunn is tipped to get the nod in goal despite a lack of action at club level. Ben Doak is back after injury, and the recent Bournemouth recruit could start here out wide.

Danes to kick off with narrow win

Scotland's recent away form is strong, with wins in Poland, Greece and Liechtenstein to their credit, but this is a really tough test against a Denmark team that is very strong at home. Serbia, Switzerland and Portugal have all recently been beaten in the Danish capital.

Scotland will be competitive here (they are rarely thrashed in games), but I'll back Denmark to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 11/10 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark to win and Under 3.5 Goals SBK 11/10

Back Great Scott to at least hit the target

We can back the in-form Scott McTominay to have two or more shots and have one or more on target at 2.1411/10 on the Bet Builder. That combination has paid out in seven of his last ten competitive internationals.