Denmark v Scotland Tips: Three for Friday's World Cup qualifier

Three tips for Denmark v Scotland on Friday

Scots have not won in the Denmark for 50 years

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Denmark v Scotland

Friday, 19:45

Live on BBC2

Scotland face a tough trip to Copenhagen on Friday to take on Denmark in a World Cup qualifier. The hosts have a formidable record against Steve Clarke's men

Here are three recommend bets for the match on Friday based on the Opta stats.

Denmark v Scotland Bet #1 - Back hosts to win without conceding

Denmark have won their last three home matches against Scotland without conceding a goal, with this the first meeting since September 2021, a 2-0 win in a World Cup qualifier. The Scots' last win in Denmark came in a European Championship qualifier in 1975, a 1-0 win with a goal from Joe Harper.

Denmark have won 10 of their last 11 World Cup qualifying matches (L1), though their most recent game was a 2-0 away defeat to Scotland in November 2021. On home soil, the Danes have won their last five in a row by an aggregate score of 19-1

Recommended Bet Back Denmark and BTTS 'No' SBK 5/4

Denmark v Scotland Bet #2 - Back Adams to get Scots on scoresheet

If Scotland are to find the net in Copenhagen, Che Adams is likely to be key to their chances.

The Torino forward scored a hat-trick in his last Scotland appearance in the 4-0 win over Liechtenstein - he's had a hand in nine goals in 13 away starts for his country (6 goals, 3 assists).

Recommended Bet Back Adams to score any time SBK 3/1

Denmark v Scotland Bet #3 - Back Kristensen to continue scoring streak

Since Brian Riemer's arrival as Denmark manager, only Christian Eriksen (5) has more goals for the Danes than defender Rasmus Kristensen (2), while Kristensen has also made the most tackles of any player in Riemer's six games in charge (13), despite only playing in four of them.