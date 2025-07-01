Wednesday Football Tips: Back Norway's Maanum to shine against the Swiss in 6/1 shot

Switzerland vs Norway

Wednesday 2 July, 20:00 kick-off

Live on BBC One

The hosts are in action on the opening day of the Women's Euros but it's a tough task for Switzerland as they're 11/43.75 outsiders as they take on Norway - who are 1/12.00 favourites to begin their tournament with a win.

The Swiss have a top coach in Pia Sundhage and home advantage, but are without experienced forward Ramona Bachmann for the tournament and lost twice to Norway in the Nations League this year.

Two-time champions Norway have been in patchy form this year, but have a bigger and stronger squad and with the Swiss keeping just one clean sheet in 11 then the hosts look up against it.

Leg 1: Under 3.5 goals

Norway look a decent price at 1/12.00 to win this one but their recent form doesn't inspire - yes they've beaten Switzerland twice but they are their only wins in seven, and playing the home side in their opener always presents a unique challenge.

So instead we'll take a conservative line here of under 3.5 goals - which has paid off in Norway's last eight games.

The Swiss have seen more action of late but I think they'll struggle to find the net against this Norway defence, while the visitors have only scored more than one goal in one of the last seven.

Leg 2: Frida Maanum to score anytime

We will have a goal or two though - my best outright would be a Norway win to nil but we like a player props element to out Bet Builder so we're backing Frida Maanum to score anytime at 11/43.75.

The Arsenal star was Norway's top scorer in qualifying with seven goals and she finished thew WSL season with a goal against Man Utd.

With goals in four of her last seven international Maanum looks a nice price to get an opening goal here.