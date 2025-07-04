Friday Football Tips: Back Schuller to score in 11/2 Germany v Poland Bet Builder

Germany v Poland

Friday 4 July

20:00 kick-off

Eight-time European champions Germany are 1/181.06 to beat tournament newcomers Poland in their Euro 2025 opener - having beaten them twice in qualifying, 3-1 and 4-1.

The Poles are a massive 40/141.00 to cause a huge upset on their Euro finals debut, but they do arrive riding an 11-game unbeaten run - but the Germans are in flying form with five straight wins and 24 goals scored in their build-up.

So it's hard to give Poland any chance of catching Germany cold.

Leg 1: Lea Schuller to score anytime

With Germany banging in the goals and well fancied to score more here, we may as well back their top scorer in qualifying and in-form forward Lea Schuller to score anytime - even at 4/91.44

Schuller has scored in her last two internationals and six of the past eight so against a Poland side Germany are expected to bear comfortably then she's the prime candidate for a goal.

Leg 2: Klara Buhl 2+ shots on target

Klara Buhl scored last time out against Austria - but that was her first goal in nine competitive outings and she has a much better record for shots on target.

She's hit the target on multiple occasions in four of her last nine games so should have plenty of opportunities to increase those stats with another 2+ shots on target game.

Buhl is 4/51.80 for 2+ shots on target.

Leg 3: Natalia Padilla-Bidas 1+ shot on target

Poland may have been well beaten but they've scored in both the last two meetings with Germany, while albeit at a lower level they've banged in plenty of goals themselves.

Natalia Padilla-Bidas top scored for them in qualifying and with Poland such big underdogs she's a healty price of 7/52.40 for just 1+ shot on target.

The Sevilla forward ended the season in style with four goals from seven shots on targets in her last four league games - so that form gives her a great chance of landing this bet again.