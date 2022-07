Switzerland v Netherlands

Bramall Lane, 17:00

Live on BBC Two

The Netherlands and Sweden are in pole position to make it through to the quarter-finals but things were far from plain sailing for the Dutch in their game against Portugal and it took a moment of brilliance from Danielle van de Donk to sink a plucky and progressive Portuguese side who caused many problems for the Dutch.

Plagued by injuries and illnesses, the Dutch have had to contend with a lot already this summer and the loss of their star player, Vivianne Miedema the day before their game with Portugal due to covid meant that others were required to step up and deliver.

Mark Parson's side came into this tournament with one main concern, their ability to defend. Since he took over from Sarina Wiegman there has been more emphasis than ever on their threat going forward and their defensive vulnerabilities have at times been exposed.

This was certainly the case on Wednesday evening as the more questions Portugal asked, the harder the reigning champions found it to come up with the answers.

They were put under the cosh by the second lowest ranked side in the tournament, a squad that is here because of the expulsion of Russia but Francisco Neto's side gave an incredible account of themselves in a match high on drama and quality.

If Miedema does recover in time to start, she is 21/10 to open the scoring, but my pound would be on Jill Roord to score anytime at 9/4.

Switzerland need to offer more in the final third

Aston Villa's Supporters' Player of the Season Alisha Lehmann impressed in claret and blue last season and would most certainly have been a danger driving at defences in this tournament, especially given how Switzerland have defended admirably but largely lacked at the other end of the pitch at Euro 2022. The 23-year-old is absent as she felt she was not mentally ready to compete in a major tournament.

Ramona Bachmann is a Swiss forward who has impressed and she found the back of the net in emphatic style against Sweden on Wednesday evening, a thunderous strike from the edge of the area finding the top corner and the PSG forward who has now scored 54 international goals is 7/2 to score anytime on Sunday.

Sweden v Portugal

Leigh Sports Village, 17:00

Live on BBC Red Button

Sweden still a good price to succeed

With four points from their first two games of Euro 2022, Sweden are now 6/1 to go all the way and lift the trophy at Wembley on July 31st.

A late winner secured all three points for Peter Gerhardsson's side in midweek and prevented them from rueing many missed opportunities - something that will need to be rectified if they are to progress and claim their second European Championship title.

A warning sign for those they come up against though about how quickly this side can turn defence into attack but they will need to be more clinical if they are to maintain their 100% record of getting out of their group and reaching the knock-out phase of this tournament.

It was also evident in that enthralling game against Switzerland that it will take a lot to panic this Swedish side, they are incredibly well organised and resilient but also so calm and confident in their approach.

Rolfo could again be key

Fridolina Rolfo was one player who did everything she could in the final third, exposing the Swiss defence, taking on and getting the better of her marker with ease and of course opening the scoring and at 13/10, I'm certainly backing her to add to her Euro tally this weekend.

Rolfo also put a number of dangerous and inviting deliveries into the area and the Barcelona forward is also 3/1 to provide an assist.