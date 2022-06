England to maintain momentum

Switzerland Women v England Women

Thursday 30 June, 17:00

They took their sweet time about it, but Bodo Glimt came through for us in the end last night, and a 90th-minute winner saw them edge out Valerenga 1-0.

We'll switch our attention to England's Lionesses, and their latest friendly ahead of EURO 2022. Sarina Wiegman's side will take on Switzerland in Zürich, and they are firm favourites.

England are still unbeaten since former Netherlands boss Wiegman took charge, and they have looked good in recent friendlies. They were frustrated in the first half of their 3-0 win over Belgium, until Wiegman made some useful tactical adjustments. Against the Netherlands they ran riot, winning 5-1.

Switzerland face a tough group at EURO 2022, and it'll be a major shock if they qualify for the quarter-finals ahead of either Sweden or the Netherlands. They lost 7-0 to Germany in their most recent friendly, were beaten 1-0 by Italy in the game before that, and they haven't won any of their last five matches.

England have won 11 of their last 13 games, and ten of those 11 victories have been by at least two goals. England have a clutch of attacking players who are looking to impress and win a starting spot, including the returning striker Ellen White, who has recovered from COVID-19. I'm happy to back England -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at 1.845/6.