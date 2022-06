Champions to show their quality

Valerenga v Bodo Glimt

Wednesday June 29, 19:15

There was a Swedish setback for us last night, as Ostersunds slipped to a 2-0 defeat at out-of-form Norrby. We'll look to bounce back quickly, as we head to Norway for a game in the NM Cupen. League champions Bodo Glimt are visiting Valerenga, and there's a good opportunity to back the visitors at evens.

Bodo Glimt won back-to-back league titles, and although they have sold key players and dropped off the pace a bit this season, they are still a fine side. Kjetil Knutsen's team has won five of the last seven games in league and cup, and they beat tonight's opponents Valerenga 5-1 as recently as April. On the road they have won four of the last five, although that has been slightly distorted by big wins at unheralded sides Rana and Harstad.

Valerenga have taken just 11 points from their first 12 league games this season, and they have lost five of their last seven against top-flight opposition. They were smashed 4-0 at home by Rosenborg and went down 1-0 at Molde, so they are struggling to even score against the country's elite sides. On home soil, they have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Bodo Glimt are priced at evens to win this, and I'm happy to back a team that is in good form and has superior players.