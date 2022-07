England are the favourites to win Sunday's Women's Euro 2022 final but the odds indicate that they will be in for a tough match against Germany.

The Lionesses, who have never won the tournament, are 1.855/6 in the tournament outright winner market but they are 2.568/5 to win inside 90 minutes at Wembley.

They reached the final thanks to a rousing 4-0 victory over Sweden on Tuesday that featured a backheel goal from Manchester United forwards Alessia Russo.

Last night, eight-time European champions Germany beat France 2-1 in the second semi-final as striker Alexandra Popp scored her fifth and sixth goals of the tournament.

Germany are 3.185/40 to win inside 90 minutes and 2.166/5 in the outright market.

Bettors back low-scoring final

England have conceded only once in their five matches at the tournament - in their 2-1 quarter-final win over Spain - but they will have to work hard to keep out Popp who has scored in all of Germany's games at the Euros. Both teams to score is odds-on in the early betting.

The signs are, however, that bettors do not expect a goalfest with under 2.5 goals 1.784/5 and overs around evens.

Germany have, like England, conceded just once at the Euros and the expectation may be that they will cancel each other out with so much at stake.

Mead to make history on and off field?

One player who will be key to England's chances of unlocking the German defence is Beth Mead.

The Arsenal forward scored her sixth tournament goal in the semi-final and has been one of England's stars. She's 11/4 to score a final goal.

Mead has been so crucial to the campaign that she has shot to the top of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year betting.

The 27-year-old is 3.55 as she takes the sporting summer by storm and could be in line to become not only the first woman footballer to win but the first player to take the prize since David Beckham in 2001.