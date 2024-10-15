Scotland v Portugal Tips: Clarke's side to be competitive again

Neither team has managed a clean sheet in UNL

Scotland have lost all three by the odd goal

McTominay to contribute to 11/4 3.75 Bet Builder

Scotland v Portugal

Tuesday 15 October, 19:45

Live on Premier Player

Clarke and company stuck in a losing loop

You never want brave failure to become your calling card, but that's what's happening to Scotland in this Nations League campaign. They have lost all three of their matches in League A, and have lost all three by a single goal.

The latest defeat was a 2-1 reverse in Croatia. Ryan Christie took advantage of an awful defensive error to give Steve Clarke's men a 32nd-minute lead, only for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Igor Matanovic to fire in an equaliser four minutes later. After wave after wave of second-half pressure, Andrej Kramaric gave Croatia the lead, before Scotland blew two great chances to equalise in the closing stages. They even had the ball in the net late on, only for the goal to be ruled out for an offside against Che Adams.

Scotland have now won one of their last 15 internationals (against Gibraltar), and those 15 games have seen Clarke's men leak a staggering 35 goals. With a clutch of first-team players out injured, it's difficult for the coach to find solutions, and it is perhaps unrealistic to expect Scotland to compete at the highest level. However, the longer the wait for a win continues, the more the pressure will build. Scotland have lost four competitive games in a row, which is their worst run for five years, and their nine-match winless run in competitive matches in the worst in the nation's history.

There were at least some positives. At 41 years old, keeper Craig Gordon became Scotland's oldest ever starter, and he certainly didn't let anyone down. At the other end of the age spectrum, Liverpool's teenager Ben Doak sparkled at times, as he became Scotland's youngest starter in a competitive match since 1965.

Scotland are still without key players like John McGinn, Scott McKenna, Aaron Hickey and Lewis Ferguson. Torino striker Che Adams hopes to be fit enough to start after an energetic effort as a sub against Croatia.

Ronaldo keeps rolling back the years

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has stubbornly stuck with 39-year-old talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the veteran's self-indulgent and ineffective displays at Euro 2024. That faith has been rewarded, as the Al Nassr goal-getter has netted in all three of Portugal's Nations League matches. Two of those goals have been winners, and he fired in the opener in the recent 3-1 win in Poland. In means Ronaldo has now scored a record 133 goals for the Selecao at international level.

Of course, Portugal are so much more than just the Ronaldo show, hence the criticism that hit the team after their limp exit in the summer. The team that beat Poland featured Manchester City stars Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, Manchester United fulcrum Bruno Fernandes and Milan's talented yet inconsistent wing wizard Rafael Leao. Portugal won the very first edition of the Nations League, and they are keen to reclaim that trophy.

There are some question marks over the team's ability to keep clean sheets. They have now leaked at least one goal in all three Nations League games, and they have managed just four shut-outs in their last 13 internationals. The retirement of veteran centre-back Pepe has left a huge hole in the Portuguese rearguard, and it's not clear at this stage who the long-term partner for Ruben Dias will be. Chelsea's utility player Renato Veiga lined up there against Poland.

Both teams can find the net at Hampden Park

I fancy Scotland to be on the wrong end of yet another close one on Tuesday night, and we can put together a Bet Builder on the Sportsbook that pays out at 11/43.75. Firstly, we can back BTTS. Both teams have scored in all six of the Nations League games these two have played in this latest edition of the competition. I'll also give Scotland a two-goal headstart on the Handicap - Clarke's side have only lost two of their last 12 internationals by two goals or more.

Finally I'll back Scott McTominay to have a shot on target. The box-crashing midfielder has scored in eight of his last 19 caps, including three of the last five, and he found the net in the reverse fixture. If you want to have this part of the selection as a single instead, McTominay is priced at evens just to hit the target once.