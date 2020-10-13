Football Bet of the Day: Jogi must bear another defensive lapse

German defence to falter again

Germany v Switzerland

Tuesday 13 October, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

As it turned out we could've been a little more greedy in Colombia last night. The Over 2.5 Goals bet landed thanks to Union Magdalena's 2-1 win at Cortulua, but the primary wager was also a success, as we opposed the hosts at odds-on.

We'll take in some international football now, because Germany are up against Switzerland in the Nations League, and Joachim Loew's side are not at their best.

Germany's latest reboot under their World Cup-winning coach has a fair few glitches, and debates rage about formation and team selection. The switch to a back three hasn't provided the stability it was meant to, and Die Mannschaft have managed just two clean sheets in their last eight games, against Estonia and Belarus. Although it should be pointed out that Germany fielded an experimental side in their recent 3-3 draw with Turkey in Cologne, they conceded some dreadful goals, and that's been a running theme for well over a year.

At least Loew has plenty of firepower at his disposal. Chelsea's Kai Havertz produced two lovely assists against Turkey, Julian Draxler has recently shown why PSG were prepared to use him in a Champions League final and Timo Werner couldn't even get into the team for the 2-1 Nations League win in Ukraine.

Switzerland reached the inaugural Nations League finals, and will be part of next year's European Championship, but they are having a tough time. They have collected a solitary point from their three Nations League matches, and relegation is a distinct possibility. The final match at home to Ukraine could be critical.

However, it's worth noting that the Swiss held Germany to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, and there is enough creativity and speed in their attack (Xherdan Shaqiri and the in-form Haris Seferovic have been tipped to start) to cause Germany a few headaches. Switzerland have scored in eight of their last ten games, so I'll back both teams to score here at [1.76].