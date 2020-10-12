Football Bet of the Day: We're with the Union

Hosts to keep wobbling

Cortulua v Union Magdalena

Monday 12 October, 20:00

Erling Haaland enjoyed his evening, as he struck a hat-trick for Norway in a 4-0 hammering of Romania. Sadly, Tobias didn't enjoy his, as the BTTS bet failed to land. After a two-week stint, he can put his feet up and curse Romania's toothless attack.

We'll start our latest stint in Colombia, because there's a promotion clash in the second tier to enjoy, as second-placed Union Magdalena make the trip to face Cortulua.

Cortulua finished third last term, and they are once again making a decent push for promotion. They have taken 18 points from their first 11 matches, but they are having a recent wobble, with just two wins from their last seven league outings. At the Estadio Doce de Octubre (today, as it happens, is Doce de Octubre), Cortulua have only won one of their last three second-tier games.

Union Magdalena are a couple of places higher in the standings, but they're not exactly flying on the road, having lost three of their last six away matches in the league. If you look at their overall league form though, they have lost just once in the league since the opening weekend, and they have won five of the last seven.

I was tempted to go for Over 2.5 Goals here at [2.28], because Union have scored at least twice in six of their last eight games, while Cortulua have found the net at least twice in six of their last six home matches.

However, I'm going to simply lay the hosts at [1.95]. They are usually immaculate at home, but that hasn't been the case in recent weeks, and Union Magdalena are in good shape.