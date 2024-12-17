Football Bet of the Day: Spanish showdown will see defences breached

Zaragoza enduring another tough season

Oviedo's recent games have been full of goals

BTTS a hefty price at 2.2 6/5

Zaragoza v Real Oviedo

Tuesday 17 December, 20:15

Porto did their bit for us last night, as they beat Estrela 2-0, but the previously lethal Samu Agehowa had an off night, and failed to deliver the goal we needed.

We'll head to Spain now, because Real Zaragoza are up against Real Oviedo in the Segunda Division, and I fancy both teams to score at a surprisingly chunky 2.26/5 on the Exchange.

Zaragoza haven't been a top-tier side since 2013, and in a decade outside La Liga they haven't had as many decent stabs at promotion as you might think for such an recognisable club. They have only finished in the top six three times, and have more often finished in the bottom half of the standings.

This season Zaragoza are 12th, and they are on a run of seven competitive matches without a win. They went out of the Copa del Rey on penalties to Granada, and have claimed four points from their last six league matches. Usefully for our purposes however, they have at least scored in five of those seven games. Indeed, a BTTS bet has landed in 12 of Zaragoza's last 14 competitive outings.

Real Oviedo are in much better shape, and are currently fourth in the standings. They have recently suffered a couple of batterings against Huesca (3-0) and Elche (4-0), but they then won 5-1 at Racing Ferrol and beat Granada 2-0. A BTTS bet had landed in six of their last 12 games.

Real Oviedo haven't kept a clean sheet on the road in nearly two months, and I can't escape the notion that BTTS is overpriced here at 2.26/5.