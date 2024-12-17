Tuesday Football Tips: Back Real to end Chelsea's unbeaten start
Paul Higham fancies a slight upset in the women's Champions League as he's backing Chelsea to lose their unbeaten record away at Real Madrid...
-
Chelsea 5-of-5 in Champions League so far
-
Real Madrid looking to pinch top spot
-
Back home win & both teams to score at 7/24.50
Both teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the women's Champions League but Real Madrid will be out for revenge and top spot in the group when they host Chelsea on Tuesday.
Chelsea won an entertaining first fixture in the group 3-2 as part of their 100 percent record so far of five wins from five, while Real Madrid recovered from that defeat to reel off four straight wins.
Chelsea haven't lost under new boss Sonia Bompastor as yet, but they've got a few injuries and a 1-1 draw against struggling Leicester last time out could signal they're vulnerable even as slight odds-on favourites here.
Leg 1: Real Madrid to win
Chelsea have been imperious in the competition so far and Bompastor will not want to lose her 15-game unbeaten start as new Blues boss.
But missing the likes of Lauren James and Sam Kerr will hurt any side, and the 1-1 with Leciester showed a lack of cutting edge with Chelsea dominating the ball but getting just one goal from 29 goal attempts and just seven of those on target.
Real Madrid boss Alberto Toril made changes for their 4-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna so they'll be able to go almost full-strength to pinch this group.
And at a good price of 2/13.00 I think Real Madrid have enough in their favour to cause the slight upset.
Leg 2: Both teams to score
Chelsea may be missing that cutting edge, but they're still good enough to have plenty of the ball and creat plenty of chances, and although Real have not conceded at home in the Champions League yet they've let in a few in domestic football.
Chelsea are definitely a step up and have scored in every game so far this season, and I don't see why this will be any different.
There's a reason why it's 2/51.40 for both teams to score in the Spanish captial.
Now read the rest of our midweek football betting previews & tips from our Betfair experts
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
PSG v Inter Miami: Back Champions League winners to rack up the shots at 10/11
-
Football Betting Tips
Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back Olise in 7/2 Club World Cup Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated