Tuesday Football Tips: Back Real to end Chelsea's unbeaten start

Chelsea 5-of-5 in Champions League so far

Real Madrid looking to pinch top spot

Back home win & both teams to score at 7/2 4.50

Both teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the women's Champions League but Real Madrid will be out for revenge and top spot in the group when they host Chelsea on Tuesday.

Chelsea won an entertaining first fixture in the group 3-2 as part of their 100 percent record so far of five wins from five, while Real Madrid recovered from that defeat to reel off four straight wins.

Chelsea haven't lost under new boss Sonia Bompastor as yet, but they've got a few injuries and a 1-1 draw against struggling Leicester last time out could signal they're vulnerable even as slight odds-on favourites here.

Chelsea have been imperious in the competition so far and Bompastor will not want to lose her 15-game unbeaten start as new Blues boss.

But missing the likes of Lauren James and Sam Kerr will hurt any side, and the 1-1 with Leciester showed a lack of cutting edge with Chelsea dominating the ball but getting just one goal from 29 goal attempts and just seven of those on target.

Real Madrid boss Alberto Toril made changes for their 4-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna so they'll be able to go almost full-strength to pinch this group.

And at a good price of 2/13.00 I think Real Madrid have enough in their favour to cause the slight upset.

Chelsea may be missing that cutting edge, but they're still good enough to have plenty of the ball and creat plenty of chances, and although Real have not conceded at home in the Champions League yet they've let in a few in domestic football.

Chelsea are definitely a step up and have scored in every game so far this season, and I don't see why this will be any different.

There's a reason why it's 2/51.40 for both teams to score in the Spanish captial.