Football Bet of the Day: Ailing visitors to lose again

Werder pushing for Europe

Hopeless Hoffenheim have lost nine of last 15

Hosts a fair price at 1.95 20/21

Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim

Sunday 16 February, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports

Wolfsburg didn't just stop from Stuttgart from winning yesterday, they went one better, and their 2-1 victory gave us a profit and shook up the race for the top four in the Bundesliga.

We'll stick with Germany to wrap up the week, because Werder Bremen are up against hapless Hoffenheim, and I'm happy to back the hosts to take all three points.

Werder managed an impressive 1-0 win over Mainz in their last home game, and they are having a great season under young but impressive coach Ole Werner. The 36-year-old is actually one of the longest-serving coaches in the division, having led the northern giants since 2021.

Werder are tenth in the league, but they are in the mix for European qualification, and a victory today would take them to within four points of the Champions League spots. They have lost just seven of their 21 league matches, and they have won three of their last six on home soil. They'll be boosted by the return of coach Werner from suspension, while defenders Niklas Stark and Marco Friedl will also be back.

Hoffenheim are having a nightmare season, with senior players like Dennis Geiger and Andrej Kramaric publicly bemoaning the club's transfer policy, and former Sturm Graz duo Andi Schicker (sporting director) and Christian Ilzer (coach) coming under repeated fire. TSG have tumbled out of Europe, they are out of the DFB Pokal, and they are just four points above the relegation zone.

Last week Hoffenheim were embarrassed 4-0 at home by a limited Union Berlin team, and I think they'll lose in Bremen too. Ilzer's men have been beaten in nine of their last 15 games in all competitions, and away from home in the Bundesliga they have lost 12 of their last 20.

At 1.9520/21, a clearly superior Werder (who won the reverse fixture) are a fair price to take the home win.