Football Bet of the Day: Wolves can strike in Stuttgart

Stuttgart have lost three of last six at home

Wolfsburg have impressed against the big hitters

Hosts too short at 1.64 5/8

Stuttgart v Wolfsburg

Saturday 15 February, 14:30

Augsburg did us proud last night, as they kept Xavi and company at arm's length in a 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. That's four winners and a voided bet so far this week.

We'll hop across Swabia to Stuttgart now, because VfB are in action against Wolfsburg, and the home side are too short to take the win.

There's no doubt that VfB have made enormous progress in the last season and a half. Inspirational tactician Sebastian Hoeness has taken the club from a relegation playoff to the Champions League in double-quick time, and now they are in the mix to qualify once again for Europe's top competition. They have also once again reached the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal.

However, Stuttgart aren't flawless, and the prices in the Match Odds market don't take into account what a dangerous opponent Wolfsburg can be. The Wolves recently held Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt to draws, and they gave Bayern a scare in a 3-2 defeat in Munich.

Ralph Hasenhüttl has done a terrific job with VFL, and they have already racked up five away wins in the league. They have lost just three of their last 14 league matches, and in Mohamed Amoura they have one of the quickest forwards in the division.

Stuttgart have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, and they have lost three of their last six at home. This feels like a game "at eye level" as the Germans would say, but the odds don't reflect that, so lay the home side at 1.645/8.