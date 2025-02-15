Football Bet of the Day: Wolves can strike in Stuttgart
It's been a profitable week on FBOTD, and Kevin Hatchard's laying an odds-on favourite in the German Bundesliga.
-
Stuttgart have lost three of last six at home
-
Wolfsburg have impressed against the big hitters
-
Hosts too short at 1.645/8
Stuttgart v Wolfsburg
Saturday 15 February, 14:30
Augsburg did us proud last night, as they kept Xavi and company at arm's length in a 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. That's four winners and a voided bet so far this week.
We'll hop across Swabia to Stuttgart now, because VfB are in action against Wolfsburg, and the home side are too short to take the win.
There's no doubt that VfB have made enormous progress in the last season and a half. Inspirational tactician Sebastian Hoeness has taken the club from a relegation playoff to the Champions League in double-quick time, and now they are in the mix to qualify once again for Europe's top competition. They have also once again reached the semi-finals of the DFB Pokal.
However, Stuttgart aren't flawless, and the prices in the Match Odds market don't take into account what a dangerous opponent Wolfsburg can be. The Wolves recently held Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt to draws, and they gave Bayern a scare in a 3-2 defeat in Munich.
Ralph Hasenhüttl has done a terrific job with VFL, and they have already racked up five away wins in the league. They have lost just three of their last 14 league matches, and in Mohamed Amoura they have one of the quickest forwards in the division.
Stuttgart have lost three of their last five games in all competitions, and they have lost three of their last six at home. This feels like a game "at eye level" as the Germans would say, but the odds don't reflect that, so lay the home side at 1.645/8.
Now read Kev's other Bundesliga tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday