Anticipating the team news for any game can be tricky but it's also a way of, potentially, grabbing some value.

That's what we'll try to do for this game, one which sees Arsenal's midfield struck by injury - Mohamed Elneny has joined Thomas Partey on the sidelines and both look set to miss out.

It's widely expected that Albert Sambi Lokonga is called upon to make his first start since mid-April so there's certainly a chance he's a little off the pace against a Villa team under pressure and needing to scrap.

Lokonga was carded in four of his 12 Premier League starts last season so 7/2 about him picking up another here looks pretty good, albeit Robert Jones hasn't been the highest-carding referee around.

It would help is Lokonga slots straight into Partey's holding midfield role.

That's not guaranteed but would make sense given the success Granit Xhaka has had having been given greater licence to get forward in recent months.

As pointed out on these pages recently, Xhaka is contributing much more to Arsenal's attack these days and with Arsenal flying high at the top of the table, there's obvious potential for them to score a few goals here against a struggling team - they've netted at least twice in every game so far.

Xhaka to score or assist looks decent at 9/2 - it's something that's now happened in four of his last 13 games, most recently in the 3-0 win at Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago.

Put the two bets together using the Bet Builder option and you get a 28/1 shot.

As ever, the singles are worth considering too - one of two legs of our 60/1 bet landed yesterday.

Wednesday Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place!