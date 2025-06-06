Wales v Liechtenstein: Spurs star can lead the way

Wales have claimed four points from first two games

Liechtenstein lost all ten Euro 2024 qualifiers

Back Brennan Johnson to net at 10/11 1.91

Wales v Liechtenstein

Friday 06 June, 19:45

Live on BBC Three

We were undone by an early red card in Iraq, as the hosts were reduced to ten men barely a quarter of the way through the game, and South Korea cruised to a 2-0 victory. That scuppered our BTTS bet, as numerical superiority allowed the visitors to pick up their first clean sheet in a long while.

Undeterred, we head to Cardiff. Craig Bellamy's Wales made a solid start to the World Cup qualifiers in March, beating Kazakhstan 3-1 and drawing 1-1 in North Macedonia. Since former national team striker Bellamy took over from Robert Page, Wales are unbeaten in eight matches, and there is a genuine sense that the momentum built up in recent years has been maintained.

Wales have won three of their four home matches under Bellamy, and they will be confident of overcoming Liechtenstein. The duchy somehow managed to lose home and away to San Marino in the Nations League, and they have lost both of their 2026 WC qualifiers without scoring a goal. If you go back to the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Liechtenstein lost all ten, scoring just one goal and conceding an eye-watering 28.

The market expects Wales to win this without conceding, so I'll look for an alternative angle to the Match Odds market, and plump for in-form Brennan Johnson to score at 10/111.91. The Spurs wide forward forced home the winner in the Europa League final against Manchester United, he scored against Bodo/Glimt in the semis, and altogether this term he has 20 goals for club and country.

Although Johnson only has five goals in 35 caps for Wales, he scored home and away in the Nations League against Iceland, and he is expected to be up front here against a team that is one of the weakest in these World Cup qualifiers.