Football Bet of the Day: Defences to suffer Portuguese pain

Vitoria Guimaraes v Gil Vicente

Monday 02 December, 18:45

Now you have to put up with me for a week, but we'll try to make a painless start in Portugal, as Vitoria Guimaraes take on Gil Vicente in the top division.

Now you have to put up with me for a week, but we'll try to make a painless start in Portugal, as Vitoria Guimaraes take on Gil Vicente in the top division.

Vitoria finished fifth last term, qualifying for the Conference League in the process. In that continental competition they have been stellar, winning three and drawing one of their four games in the league phase.

Usefully for our purposes tonight, Vitoria almost always score. They have played 24 games in all competitions this term, and have found the net at least once in 21 of them. They have netted in ten of their 11 games at their Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques. Nine of their last 12 competitive games overall have seen both defences breached.

Gil Vicente are a lowlier outfit, but they are currently outside the dropzone, and they also score regularly. The Roosters have found the net in their last nine games in all competitions, and a BTTS bet has landed in seven of their 11 top-flight games this term. In all competitions, both teams have netted in seven of their last 10 outings.

BTTS seems a chunky price to me at 2.186/5, and both teams scored in this fixture last term.