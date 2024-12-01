Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to leak in La Liga
Tobias Gourlay's looking to complete a perfect week with another trip to Spain...
-
BTTS in 5/6 Rayo home games...
-
...And also in 4/6 Athletic away matches
-
Back BTTS
-
Place £10 bet on any sport on the Betfair Exchange to start your Free Bet Streak
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao
Sunday 17:30 (Live on Premier Sports 2)
In Spain yesterday, Espanyol beat Celta Vigo 3-1 to land our Over 2.5 Goals bet. We've won 6/6 this week and are looking to sign off with lucky number seven in La Liga this afternoon...
Thirteenth-placed Rayo Vallecano are hosting sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao and there's an odds-against price on both teams to find the back of the net...
Rayo are an even W2-D2-L2 on their own patch this season. Crucially for us, they've scored in all six of those games - while conceding in 5/6.
Athletic (also W2-D2-L2 on the road) are slight favourites for this one. They've conceded in 4/6 away from home, with the same fraction seeing both teams to score. We see a touch of value in backing both sides to net this afternoon.
Now read our Sunday Bet Builders here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup 2025: Your group-by-group guide to the tournament
-
Football Betting Tips
Friday Football Tips: Follow data and back 9/4 Bet Builder
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground