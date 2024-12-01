Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to leak in La Liga

BTTS in 5/6 Rayo home games...

...And also in 4/6 Athletic away matches

Back BTTS



Rayo Vallecano v Athletic Bilbao

Sunday 17:30 (Live on Premier Sports 2)

In Spain yesterday, Espanyol beat Celta Vigo 3-1 to land our Over 2.5 Goals bet. We've won 6/6 this week and are looking to sign off with lucky number seven in La Liga this afternoon...

Thirteenth-placed Rayo Vallecano are hosting sixth-placed Athletic Bilbao and there's an odds-against price on both teams to find the back of the net...

Rayo are an even W2-D2-L2 on their own patch this season. Crucially for us, they've scored in all six of those games - while conceding in 5/6.

Athletic (also W2-D2-L2 on the road) are slight favourites for this one. They've conceded in 4/6 away from home, with the same fraction seeing both teams to score. We see a touch of value in backing both sides to net this afternoon.