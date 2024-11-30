Football Bet of the Day: Back Parakeets to fly high in Spain
Espanyol can put on a show in La Liga this afternoon, reckons Tobias Gourlay...
+2.5 Goals in 4/5 Espanyol home games
Faves Celta have leaked 15 in 6 away
Back +2.5 Goals
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Espanyol v Celta Vigo
Saturday 17:30 (Live on Premier Player)
In Turkey yesterday, Antalyaspor beat Sivasspor 2-1 to give us an Over 2.5 Goals winner.
We're in Spain this Saturday for the La Liga game between second-bottom Espanyol and mid-table Celta Vigo. The visitors are favourites, but they've got a shaky defence and we could see a few more goals in this one...
Espanyol are an even W3-D0-L3 on their own turf this season. Manolo Gonzalez's men are yet to keep a clean sheet at the RCDE Stadium, but they have scored eight goals of their own in their last five appearances here. All four of the games in which the hosts have netted at least once have produced Over 2.5 Goals in total.
Claudio Giraldez's Celta Vigo are W1-D1-L4 on the road this season and they've been conceding regularly throughout that run. They've leaked 15 goals in total across the six games, with five of the six games hitting Over 2.5 Goals. At an odds-against price, that's our bet for this one.
Now read Saturday's Premier League tips here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
