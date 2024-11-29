Football Bet of the Day: Back goals in Turkey

Antalyaspor have conceded 10 in 5 at home

15 goals in 3 Sivasspor away games

Back +2.5 Goals



Antalyaspor v Sivasspor

Friday 17:00

In Saudi Arabia yesterday, Al-Riyadh won 2-1 at Al-Fateh to give us an Over 2.5 Goals winner.

We're hoping to find more goals in Turkey today as 14th-placed Antalyaspor host seventh-placed Sivasspor in the Super League...

Alex de Souza's hosts are W3-D1-L2 at home this term. Nevertheless, the Scorpions - who will be favourites to win this one - have conceded 10 times across their last five outings at Antalya Stadium.

Sivasspor are W2-D1-L3 on the road this season. They've scored six times across their last three road trips, but have run into trouble at the other end of the pitch. They've conceded nine across that same trio of games.

All three have hit Over 2.5 Goals individually. This fixture has delivered Over 2.5 Goals in each of the last two seasons and we'll back it to get over the line again this afternoon.