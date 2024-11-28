Football Bet of the Day: Back a barnstormer in Saudi

Al-Fateh scored in 6/6 at home

Al-Riyadh netted 8 in 5 away

Back +2.5 Goals



Al-Fateh v Al-Riyadh SC

Thursday 17:00

In Austria last night, Sturm Graz sneaked past Girona 1-0 to give us an Under 2.5 Goals winner.

Switching continents today, we're in Saudia Arabia for the Pro League game between Al-Fateh and Al-Riyadh. We fancy it could produce a few goals...

Rock bottom of the table, Al-Fateh have lost 8/11 home and away. On their own patch, though, they have netted in all six of their appearances to this point in the season (W1-D2-L3). Three of the last five matches here have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Al-Riyadh are running in mid-table and have a winning record on the road (W2-D2-L1). They've scored eight times across those five games, while notching just a single clean sheet. Three of their five road trips have produced Over 2.5 Goals.

This fixture finished 2-2 last season and we'll take even money or better on tonight's clash being another high scorer.