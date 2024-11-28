Bet of the Day

Football Bet of the Day: Back a barnstormer in Saudi

Saudi Arabia football fans and flag
Defences could be put to the sword in Saudi Arabia

Tobias Gourlay reckons Al Fateh could go big on goals in the Saudi Pro League this evening

  • Al-Fateh scored in 6/6 at home

  • Al-Riyadh netted 8 in 5 away

  • Back +2.5 Goals

Al-Fateh v Al-Riyadh SC
Thursday 17:00

In Austria last night, Sturm Graz sneaked past Girona 1-0 to give us an Under 2.5 Goals winner.

Switching continents today, we're in Saudia Arabia for the Pro League game between Al-Fateh and Al-Riyadh. We fancy it could produce a few goals...

Rock bottom of the table, Al-Fateh have lost 8/11 home and away. On their own patch, though, they have netted in all six of their appearances to this point in the season (W1-D2-L3). Three of the last five matches here have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.

Al-Riyadh are running in mid-table and have a winning record on the road (W2-D2-L1). They've scored eight times across those five games, while notching just a single clean sheet. Three of their five road trips have produced Over 2.5 Goals.

This fixture finished 2-2 last season and we'll take even money or better on tonight's clash being another high scorer.

Recommended Bet

Back Over 2.5 Goals

EXC2.1

Recommended bets

Tobias Gourlay

