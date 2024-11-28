Football Bet of the Day: Back a barnstormer in Saudi
Tobias Gourlay reckons Al Fateh could go big on goals in the Saudi Pro League this evening
-
Al-Fateh scored in 6/6 at home
-
Al-Riyadh netted 8 in 5 away
-
Back +2.5 Goals
Al-Fateh v Al-Riyadh SC
Thursday 17:00
In Austria last night, Sturm Graz sneaked past Girona 1-0 to give us an Under 2.5 Goals winner.
Switching continents today, we're in Saudia Arabia for the Pro League game between Al-Fateh and Al-Riyadh. We fancy it could produce a few goals...
Rock bottom of the table, Al-Fateh have lost 8/11 home and away. On their own patch, though, they have netted in all six of their appearances to this point in the season (W1-D2-L3). Three of the last five matches here have delivered Over 2.5 Goals in total.
Al-Riyadh are running in mid-table and have a winning record on the road (W2-D2-L1). They've scored eight times across those five games, while notching just a single clean sheet. Three of their five road trips have produced Over 2.5 Goals.
This fixture finished 2-2 last season and we'll take even money or better on tonight's clash being another high scorer.
Now read our Nice v Rangers Europa League preview here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Senegal Tips: Get short of goals at City Ground
-
Football Betting Tips
England v Senegal Build Ups Tipsheet: Saka & Rice star in five best City Ground Match Ups
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Card prices make appeal in World Cup qualifier
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 25: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt