Sturm Graz v Girona: Back a quiet night in Austria

Hosts failed to score in 2 CL home games so far

Girona scored 5 in 9 on the road

Back -2.5 Goals



Sturm Graz v Girona

Wednesday 17:45 (Live on TNT Sports Extra)

In Prague last night, Atletico Madrid thrashed their hosts 6-0 to give us a handicap winner.

We're following another Spanish side into Europe today as Girona travel to Sturm Graz. These two have one win between them to this point in this year's competition and they may not light up the fifth round of the new group stage...

Sturm Graz have lost each of their first four outings of the campaign. They've scored just once along the way - and that was an own goal in their opening match more than two months ago. A pair of home games have brought 0-1 and 0-2 defeats to Club Bruges and Sporting Lisbon respectively.

Michel's Girona have lost 3/4 in the CL so far, but they look to have turned things around in La Liga, winning their last three games in the Spanish top flight. They are favourites to win tonight, despite scoring only five times across 9 Liga and CL away days this season. Eight of those games have finished with Under 2.5 Goals.

With two previous CL games at the Merkur Arena also finishing with Under 2.5 Goals, we'll take the odds-against price on tonight's match being a low scorer.