Sparta Prague v Atletico Madrid: Back the visitors to take the points
The Czech champions could struggle to keep Spanish raiders at bay in Europe tonight, says Tobias Gourlay
-
Visitors on 4-game winning streak
-
Hosts winless in 6
-
Back Atletico on the handicap
Sparta Prague v Atletico Madrid
Tuesday 17:45 (Live on TNT Sports 4)
In the Potteries last night, Port Vale and Crewe drew 1-1 to give us a winning start to the week.
We're stepping up to the Champions League today for the big game from the Czech Republic. Atletico Madrid ride into town full of confidence, while the hosts look to be in a death spiral. It's no surprise who we're backing...
Back in September, Sparta opened their European campaign with a 3-0 win over Salzburg here. Things haven't gone so well since then. The Czech champs have taken one point from their last three games in the Champions League, a run that includes a 5-0 thrashing at Man City.
Across the Czech Liga and the CL, they are winless in six games (D2-L4). This month alone, they've conceded eight times across four outings against opposition weaker than Atletico.
This month, Diego Simeone's men have won 4/4 in the CL and La Liga. That streak includes a 2-1 win at PSG in this competition. Atleti haven't been completely unshackled - they've scored only seven times across the four recent wins - but there's a chance they outclass struggling Sparta tonight, so we'll back the visitors on the Asian handicap.
Recommended bets
