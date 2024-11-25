Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to be broken in the Potteries
There's value to be found at Vale Park tonight, reckons Tobias Gourlay
-
Vale conceded in 4/4 at home
-
Crewe scored in 6 straight on the road
-
Back BTTS
Port Vale v Crewe
Monday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports+ App)
Kev had a lovely time in the south of France last night as Nice beat Strasbourg 2-1 to land him an Over 2.5 Goals winner.
We start with a slice of domestic action. League Two leaders Port Vale are hosting fifth-placed Crewe and we fancy both sides can find the back of the net...
Port Vale are W4-D2-L1 on their own patch this season. Darren Moore's men have conceded on each of their last four appearances at Vale Park, however, with both teams netting in all four (and also in five of the last six going a little further back).
Lee Bell's Crewe are W3-D2-L2 on the road this season, losing just one of their last six. They've scored themselves on all of those last six away days, which include a pair of 1-1 draws with the teams currently in second and third (Walsall and Doncaster). At slightly better than evens, we'll take both teams to net tonight.
Now read some of our latest Premier League analysis here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Portugal v Spain Nations League Final: Wing wizards can make the difference
-
Football Betting Tips
2025-26 Football Season: Liverpool, Sunderland and Celtic among most backed teams
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Cash in on an 8/1 cheeky Cherki special for Germany v France
-
Football Betting Tips
Andorra v England Tips: Back 7/4 Bet Builder in routine win for visitors
-
Football Betting Tips
Club World Cup Top Scorer Tips: From Mbappe to win outright to 100/1 E/W punt