Football Bet of the Day: Back defences to be broken in the Potteries

Vale conceded in 4/4 at home

Crewe scored in 6 straight on the road

Back BTTS



Port Vale v Crewe

Monday 20:00 (Live on Sky Sports+ App)

Kev had a lovely time in the south of France last night as Nice beat Strasbourg 2-1 to land him an Over 2.5 Goals winner.

We start with a slice of domestic action. League Two leaders Port Vale are hosting fifth-placed Crewe and we fancy both sides can find the back of the net...

Port Vale are W4-D2-L1 on their own patch this season. Darren Moore's men have conceded on each of their last four appearances at Vale Park, however, with both teams netting in all four (and also in five of the last six going a little further back).

Lee Bell's Crewe are W3-D2-L2 on the road this season, losing just one of their last six. They've scored themselves on all of those last six away days, which include a pair of 1-1 draws with the teams currently in second and third (Walsall and Doncaster). At slightly better than evens, we'll take both teams to net tonight.