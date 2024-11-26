Man City v Feyenoord: Josko Gvardiol can be assist king at 11/2

Feyenoord are unbeaten in 21 away games, scoring 2.6 goals per game

BTTS looks a huge runner

Gvardiol catches the eye at 11/2 6.50 for an assist

Man City vs Feyenoord

Tuesday 26 November, 20:00

Could five defeats become six on the spin?

The strategy to lay Manchester City, devised in October and outlined on the Football Only Bettor podcast, is going swimmingly. Yet, no-one likes to hear trumpets being sounded or the patting on backs. That is the past now - or is it? Are City still the value call to be laid on the Betfair Exchange?

It's a very cheap bet to get involved with at 1.222/9 here against Feyenoord, especially as Pep Guardiola seems quite clueless on how to fix City's problems in midfield.

Without a change in system or style on the horizon more of the same is likely to be on show so Feyenoord will fancy their chances in transition and they do know where the goal is away from home.

They have scored six goals in their two Champions League away days so far - at Girona and Benfica. And their record of being on a run of 21 games unbeaten away from home in all competitions, averaging 2.6 goals scored per game, should give those hitting the lay button on City hope that things may get worse before they get better.

Guardiola's side did create enough chances against Tottenham though to suggest they still carry the brute force and creative nature in front of goal to potentially blow away a team. They did create a monstrous 2.14 worth of non-penalty expected goals on Saturday without scoring - that is a freakish occurrence. On another day City could have scored four themselves.

Having gone around the houses the bet is simply to back both teams to score on the Betfair Sportsbook at 20/231.87.

It's landed in 13 of City's 19 games across all competitions this season.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score SBK 20/23

Gvardiol an unsung creative force for City

Josko Gvardiol is City's joint top-goalscorer this season with three goals which sums up just how much Guardiola's team are struggling to find solutions in attack.

Erling Haaland really is the only player really stepping up in front of goal. The goals aren't being shared around. Since signing for City Haaland has been responsible for 30 per cent of their goals but that figure is up to 50 per cent this season as the goals from elsewhere have dried up.

Gvardiol's influence is becoming very key in the final third, not only from a goalscoring perspective where he's a very tidy finisher but also from a chance creation point of view.

He created eights chances in the defeat to Tottenham - the most of any player in a single game across the Premier League weekend.

The defender is very keen to join the attacks down the left and gets himself into dangerous areas. That is shown by the numbers showing he's created 15 chances in his last five starts.

There's been no assist in that time and he's only got two since the start of last season - but one is coming soon. And with City expected to score at least two goals by the market, he's a runner here for an assist at 11/26.50.