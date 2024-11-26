Midweek Championship Tips: A best bet from every midweek match in the second tier

Norwich vs Plymouth

Pandemonium at Carrow Road

Although every manager will feel like they've suffered their fair share of injuries, Norwich boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has arguably suffered more than any other Championship manager. Although Kenny McLean returns from suspension, there are currently concerns over defender Jose Cordoba, who went off at the weekend and is set to have a scan ahead of this tie. Ashley Barnes may be fit enough to make the bench, however, they are still without Josh Sargent and Marcelino Nunez, who is working his way back from a hamstring issue.

It's now seven matches since Norwich managed to keep a clean sheet and they are also winless during that period. They've conceded five times in their last two home matches, and fans can expect further entertainment on Tuesday evening.

Plymouth returned from 2-1 down to rescue a point against Watford on Friday night. The Pilgrims are extremely poor on the road, although they did manage to secure a 1-1 at Derby fairly recently. They could be without Morgan Whittaker for this contest, who hobbled off on Friday evening. Wayne Rooney's side simply cannot defend, yet they tend to offer enough going forward and should be able to find a way past Norwich's flimsy back-line.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS SBK 5/6

Stoke vs Preston Cannon to fire against his former employers Stoke weren't at their best at the weekend and they were arguably lucky to take a point back from Loftus Road. The Potters are unbeaten in eight of their last nine matches in the Championship and they are much tougher to beat under Narcis Pelach. They've also avoided defeat at this venue since September 20th and should have too much firepower for poor-travellers Preston. Tom Cannon, who netted at the weekend, has settled in Staffordshire and has scored seven times in his first 12 Championship appearances. The Irish international also enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Preston where he fired in eight goals in 20 games. The striker is Stoke's biggest threat, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him to continue his streak on Tuesday night. Preston have conceded nine times in their last four away outings and six in their last two. Paul Heckingbottom's side are defensively susceptible and will need to keep a close eye on their former loanee. Recommended Bet Back Tom Cannon to Score Anytime SBK 13/5

Sheffield United vs Oxford

Another home clean sheet for Wilder's side Sheffield United dropped point against a much-improved Coventry at the weekend as they fell victim to Norman Bassette's gamesmanship. As a result, Anel Ahmedhodzic will be suspended for this contest and they will be forced into a defensive reshuffle. Nevertheless, the Blades are defensively robust at Bramall Lane and haven't conceded a goal here since August 17th. Oxford will need to tighten up at the back having shipped six to Middlesbrough at the weekend. Away from home, they are yet to record a victory this season, and they have failed to find the net in their last two. With just four goals in five outings, they may struggle to unlock their opponent's watertight rear-guard. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield United to Win to Nil SBK 13/10

Burnley vs Coventry In-form Sky Blues to take something back to the Midlands Despite their lofty position in the Championship table, Burnley are yet to convince under Scott Parker. The Clarets do not give much away, yet they are struggling to hit the back of the net and have scored just three goals in six matches. The Clarets have won just one of their last three matches at Turf Moor, with fans forced to wait until the 94th minute to witness their side's breakthrough against Swansea. Coventry have played with a lot more freedom since Mark Robins' departure and although they are yet to record a victory under caretaker boss Rhys Carr, they have taken points off high-flying duo Sunderland and Sheffield United. Nine of their last eleven goals have come in the second half and they have shown great character to bounce back having conceded the first goal of the game. Recommended Bet Back Coventry Double Chance SBK 7/10

Watford vs Bristol City Another thrilling encounter at Vicarage Road Watford were involved in a memorable match on Friday night at Home Park. The Hornets have plenty of quality going forward and although Vakoun Bayo's finishing has been less than convincing, he does have the tendency to get into good positions and ended the game with an xG on target of 1.43 on Friday night. With Ryan Andrews and Yasser Larouchi providing ammunition from wide positions, they should be able to get onto the scoresheet. Bristol City have become away specialists this season and they are unbeaten on the road since September 14th. They've also managed to net 2+ goals in each of their last four and will provide a constant threat in Hertfordshire. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 9/10

Hull vs Sheffield Wednesday Rohl to get the better of his fellow countryman Tim Walter has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks and Hull's 1-0 defeat to Luton at the weekend did very little to change the feeling towards the former Hamburg boss. The Tigers haven't played badly in any of their recent outings, yet they simply cannot score and it's been eight matches since they notched more than a single goal in a game. Each of their last four defeats have come by a single goal and they will not make it easy for the Owls. Sheffield Wednesday's inconsistent run of form continued at the weekend. Their record across the last six games reads W2 D2 L2, although they probably should have beaten Cardiff at the weekend. Aside from their derby day defeat, their away form isn't too bad and they've won two of their last three on their travels. It's worth chancing that they can continue that run. Recommended Bet Back Sheffield Wednesday Draw No Bet SBK 11/10

Sunderland vs West Brom BTTS at the SOL Despite failing to win any of their last four matches, Sunderland remain top of the Championship table. Regis Le Bris' young side are a little short on numbers with injuries and suspensions beginning to take their toll. In each of their last two matches, they have taken the lead and opted to sit back and preserve their advantage. It's a curious tactic, which has perhaps been driven by their lack of numbers. They've netted in every single home match so far with Black Cats fans certainly getting their money's worth at the Stadium of Light this season. West Brom have opted for a more attack-minded approach in recent weeks with Carlos Corberan's side having looked far slicker going forward. The Spaniard has been criticised for his second-half changes, with some fans believing that his tinkering greatly reduced WBA's attacking threat. Nevertheless, BTTS has landed in each of their last two away games and they will be looking to take advantage of their host's notable absences. Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score SBK 9/10

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Boro's free-scoring form to continue Middlesbrough xG numbers have been incredibly impressive throughout the season, yet the Teessiders have taken time to come to the fore. They were guilty of missing opportunities during the first couple of months, yet it finally appears to have clicked for Michael Carrick's men. With Emmanuel Latte Lath and Tommy Conway looking very sharp in the final third and the arrival of Ben Doak providing ample creativity from wide areas, they are likely to carry on where they left off on Wednesday night. Blackburn's match against Pompey was postponed on Saturday so John Eustace's side should be feeling fairly fresh. It's been almost three weeks since Rovers beat Cardiff and they should be able to take plenty of confidence into this tie. They should play their part in an entertaining midweek fixture. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 8/11

Cardiff vs QPR R's to avoid defeat in South Wales Having overseen a change of approach, Cardiff's Omer Riza has put himself in the frame for the manager's job. However, things have just started to go stale in the last few weeks with the Bluebirds winless in three and some fans complaining about a return to a more conservative and pragmatic style, previously favoured by the much-maligned Erol Bulut. They've netted just twice in their last three games and need to rediscover their attacking verve. QPR secured a point against Stoke at the weekend and having missed a penalty and created numerous opportunities, they probably should have taken all three points. The QPR fans were singing Marti Cifuentes' name throughout that game and it seems that the players are also firmly behind the under-pressure Spaniard. The visitors' recent performances have been good enough to potentially take a point back to across to West London. Recommended Bet Back QPR Draw No Bet SBK 7/4

Leeds vs Luton Another convincing home win for the Whites Leeds were involved in a topsy-turvy game on Sunday afternoon as they saw off Swansea in South Wales. Daniel Farke's tactics have been questioned by some fans, although there is undoubtedly enough talent in this squad to gloss over the German's inadequacies. The West Yorkshire outfit have won each of their last five at this venue and have scored 2+ in seven of their last eight. Rob Edwards was given a reprieve at the weekend as he watched his side edged past Hull. The Hatters weren't particularly convincing and were routinely carved open by the visitors. This could be a long 90 minutes for the Hertfordshire outfit. Recommended Bet Back Leeds to win and Over 1.5 goals SBK 8/11 Portsmouth vs Millwall Spoils shared on the South Coast Portsmouth's recent performances have been fairly impressive, and they were rewarded with a 3-1 victory against Preston before the international break. John Mousinho's men didn't play at the weekend and they will be keen to get going at Fratton Park on Wednesday night. They should have taken something from their defeat at Plymouth and having had more time to prepare for this fixture, they should be able to claim at least a point. Millwall are now unbeaten in eight and produced a decent second-half performance against Sunderland at the weekend. Neil Harris' side are unbeaten in five of their last six away games and they are extremely hard to breach. The Lions should be able to take another point from this encounter. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 11/5



