Brighton v Southampton: Vote for Pedro at the Amex
Andy Schooler is backing Brighton's Joao Pedro to pounce on a shaky Southampton defence when the two sides meet in Friday Night Football...
-
High-scoring Seagulls facing second-worst defence
-
Joao Pedro has scored 4 goals in 6 games this season
-
Rutter looks a good bet in the fouls markets too
-
Brighton v Southampton
Friday 29 November, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
With 22 points gained from their first 12 matches, Brighton have made their best-ever start to a Premier League season.
And Friday Night Football's return provides them with a golden chance to continue that with a home meeting with rock-bottom Southampton.
Fabian Huerzeler's side - just 1.434/9 for victory - will bid another three points without suspended midfielder Carlos Baleba - sent off at Bournemouth last week - but should not be too concerned.
They've scored multiple goals in eight of their nine home games this season, including against champions Manchester City and leaders Liverpool. The odd game out was against Ipswich, a game the Seagulls dominated but could not find a breakthrough in.
Struggling Saints
Southampton's stats do not make good reading - it's just four points so far for the newly-promoted Saints, who have lost 10 of 12.
They've scored the fewest goals in the league and conceded the second most - not exactly a good combination.
Keeper Aaron Ramsdale and defender Jan Bednarek again look likely to miss out due to injury, with Adam Lallana and Paul Onuachu also doubts.
Despite all their problems, the visitors (8.07/1) will have taken something out of last week's home meeting with high-flying Liverpool.
They led 2-1 and had a strong penalty claim waved away at that stage before losing 3-2.
However, the key takeaway was - again - the way they conceded goals. All three were preventable, with the first an absolute shocker as Saints again failed dismally to play their way out of their own third and Flynn Downes compounding the error with one of the worst clearances you'll ever see at this level.
It is easy to see why Russell Martin's side have shipped so many goals and it's now 2+ goals conceded in seven of their last 10 in this competition.
Back Pedro to pay dividends
The player I expect to make them pay here is Joao Pedro.
He impressed with a goal and assist at Bournemouth last week and has made a strong impact since his return from injury, also finding the net in the last home game against Man City.
Overall, the Brazilian now has four goals in six appearances this season, including three in four starts. He's scored one every 117 minutes on the pitch, backing up his debut season at the Amex when he managed 20 goals in all competitions.
Pedro is also on penalty duty - he has an excellent record from the spot, while it's worth noting only Chelsea have conceded more penalties so far this season than Southampton.
Throw in both sides' form and I'm happy to back the forward to add to his tally in this contest.
Rutter heads props options
There also look some strong options in the props markets which should be of particular interest for those putting Bet Builders together for this televised showdown.
Perhaps the best such bet is Georginio Rutter to commit 2+ fouls.
The former Leeds man has managed this in six of his nine starts since his summer move and here he faces a side who are the fourth most fouled in the top flight.
A price of 11/102.11 looks too good to miss.
Sticking with the fouls markets, Joel Veltman is something of a surprise name on the 'fouled players' list this season but it goes to show what a key part the right-back is playing in Brighton's attack under Huerzeler.
Only Bruno Guimaraes and Cole Palmer have been fouled more so far, with the Dutchman drawing 2+ fouls in eight of 11 starts to date.
English Premier League - Top 5 Fouls Won
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Fouls Won
|Fouls Won/90*
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|38
|108
|3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|34
|71
|2.6
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|33
|71
|2.5
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|34
|69
|2.8
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|32
|64
|2.2
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|64
|3.2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|33
|62
|2.3
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|37
|60
|1.7
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|31
|59
|3.2
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|38
|58
|1.6
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|37
|58
|1.9
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|38
|56
|1.9
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|36
|56
|1.7
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|36
|55
|1.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|36
|54
|1.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|31
|53
|2
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|37
|52
|1.5
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|52
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|33
|52
|1.9
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|37
|51
|1.8
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|37
|51
|1.5
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|35
|51
|1.6
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|34
|51
|1.5
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|34
|51
|1.8
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|38
|50
|1.3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|33
|50
|2.4
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|36
|49
|1.7
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|35
|49
|2.3
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|34
|48
|1.6
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|38
|47
|1.7
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|36
|47
|1.4
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|35
|47
|2.5
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|34
|47
|1.4
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|23
|47
|3.1
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|38
|46
|1.6
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|37
|46
|1.3
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|37
|46
|1.3
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|31
|46
|1.6
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|46
|2.1
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|45
|2.4
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|38
|44
|1.2
|James Justin
|Leicester
|36
|44
|1.4
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|21
|44
|2.3
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|36
|43
|1.8
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|35
|43
|1.5
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|38
|41
|1.5
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|36
|40
|1.2
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|35
|40
|1.4
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|34
|40
|1.3
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|38
|39
|1
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|33
|39
|1.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|27
|39
|1.6
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|25
|39
|2
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|38
|38
|1.5
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|36
|38
|1.1
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|32
|38
|1.4
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|25
|38
|1.8
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|37
|37
|1
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|27
|36
|1.5
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|37
|35
|1.1
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|36
|35
|1.6
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|35
|35
|1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|31
|35
|2.1
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|35
|1.3
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|26
|35
|1.8
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|35
|34
|1
|André
|Wolves
|33
|34
|1.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|28
|34
|1.7
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|28
|34
|1.6
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|38
|33
|1.1
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|35
|33
|1.3
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|34
|33
|1.3
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|33
|33
|1.1
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|29
|33
|2
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|29
|33
|1.7
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|36
|32
|1.6
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|35
|32
|0.9
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|33
|32
|1.1
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|24
|32
|2
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|38
|31
|0.9
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|38
|31
|0.8
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|36
|31
|1.2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|35
|31
|1.4
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|35
|31
|1
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|33
|31
|1
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|33
|31
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|31
|2.9
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|31
|1.3
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|34
|30
|0.9
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|26
|30
|1.7
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|29
|0.9
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|29
|1.1
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|30
|29
|1.2
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|29
|29
|2.5
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|37
|28
|0.9
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|36
|28
|0.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|34
|28
|1.2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|34
|28
|0.9
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|32
|28
|1.2
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.3
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|30
|28
|1.2
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|29
|28
|1.3
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|29
|28
|1.5
|Savinho
|Man City
|29
|28
|1.4
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|26
|28
|1.3
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|25
|28
|2.2
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|12
|28
|3
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|38
|27
|0.8
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|37
|27
|0.7
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|34
|27
|0.8
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|33
|27
|0.9
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|33
|27
|1.1
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|35
|26
|0.7
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|34
|26
|1.2
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|33
|26
|1.1
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|31
|26
|1.1
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|30
|26
|1
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|20
|26
|3.1
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|37
|25
|0.8
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|37
|25
|0.7
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|35
|25
|0.9
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|33
|25
|1.3
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|32
|25
|1.1
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|31
|25
|1
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|20
|25
|3.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|36
|24
|0.9
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|36
|24
|0.8
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|36
|24
|0.7
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|34
|24
|0.7
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|33
|24
|1.1
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|35
|23
|0.7
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|32
|23
|1.8
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|31
|23
|2.5
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|31
|23
|1
|Beto
|Everton
|30
|23
|1.4
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|30
|23
|0.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|30
|23
|1
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|28
|23
|1.3
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|26
|23
|1.3
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|25
|23
|1.2
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|23
|23
|1.1
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|23
|2.7
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|33
|22
|1.1
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|32
|22
|1.1
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|30
|22
|1
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|25
|22
|1.7
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|25
|22
|1
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|35
|21
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|34
|21
|1.2
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|33
|21
|0.8
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|28
|21
|1
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|21
|0.9
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|25
|21
|1.1
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|25
|21
|0.9
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|21
|1.4
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|36
|20
|0.6
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|32
|20
|1
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|31
|20
|0.7
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|30
|20
|0.7
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|27
|20
|0.9
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|26
|20
|1.1
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|20
|1.5
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|16
|20
|1.5
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|20
|3.1
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|37
|19
|0.5
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|35
|19
|0.7
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|35
|19
|0.5
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|19
|0.9
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|31
|19
|1.2
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|30
|19
|0.6
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|19
|0.7
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|25
|19
|2.8
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|24
|19
|1.1
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|23
|19
|2.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|38
|18
|0.5
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|34
|18
|0.8
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|18
|1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|30
|18
|0.7
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|30
|18
|0.6
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|29
|18
|1.7
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|28
|18
|1
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|28
|18
|0.7
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|28
|18
|1.2
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|28
|18
|0.9
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|24
|18
|1.4
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|21
|18
|1.2
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|21
|18
|2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|35
|17
|0.5
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|29
|17
|1.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|17
|1.3
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|17
|1.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|15
|17
|2.2
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|17
|4.2
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|35
|16
|0.5
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|33
|16
|0.7
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|32
|16
|0.6
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|16
|0.6
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|26
|16
|0.9
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|25
|16
|1.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|22
|16
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|22
|16
|1.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|16
|1.2
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|13
|16
|1.6
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|35
|15
|0.6
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|34
|15
|0.7
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|34
|15
|0.5
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|15
|0.5
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|23
|15
|1.7
|James Garner
|Everton
|21
|15
|0.8
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|15
|2.2
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|18
|15
|1.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|34
|14
|0.4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|34
|14
|0.5
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|30
|14
|1.1
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|26
|14
|1.1
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|19
|14
|1.7
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|38
|13
|0.3
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|37
|13
|0.4
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|35
|13
|0.8
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|13
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|32
|13
|1.1
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|32
|13
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|31
|13
|0.6
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|31
|13
|0.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|31
|13
|0.4
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|30
|13
|0.5
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|24
|13
|1
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|13
|0.8
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|21
|13
|1.2
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|18
|13
|1.7
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|15
|13
|2.3
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|10
|13
|1.4
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|37
|12
|0.3
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|12
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|26
|12
|1.7
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|25
|12
|0.7
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|23
|12
|0.9
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|22
|12
|0.6
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|21
|12
|1.6
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|18
|12
|1.9
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|12
|0.8
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|16
|12
|1.4
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|34
|11
|0.4
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|32
|11
|0.5
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|31
|11
|0.6
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|30
|11
|0.5
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|28
|11
|0.6
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|27
|11
|0.6
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|11
|1.1
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|26
|11
|0.7
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|25
|11
|0.8
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|11
|0.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|19
|11
|0.9
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|11
|1.1
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|14
|11
|0.9
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|11
|2.1
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|38
|10
|0.3
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|38
|10
|0.3
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|36
|10
|0.3
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|32
|10
|0.4
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|31
|10
|0.4
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|30
|10
|0.6
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|10
|2.3
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|26
|10
|0.5
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|10
|0.6
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|10
|0.7
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|25
|10
|0.9
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|24
|10
|1.1
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|10
|0.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|10
|2
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|10
|1.5
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|10
|0.7
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|15
|10
|1
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|14
|10
|0.8
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|14
|10
|0.8
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|10
|1.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|33
|9
|0.3
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|33
|9
|0.3
|José Sá
|Wolves
|29
|9
|0.3
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|29
|9
|0.7
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|26
|9
|0.4
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.4
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|9
|1.1
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|22
|9
|0.6
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|21
|9
|1.2
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|19
|9
|0.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|17
|9
|1.3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|9
|2.4
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|13
|9
|0.8
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|33
|8
|0.3
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|27
|8
|0.3
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|20
|8
|0.7
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|8
|2.6
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|8
|0.5
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|17
|8
|0.6
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|17
|8
|1.5
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|8
|2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|13
|8
|1.2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|13
|8
|1
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.6
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|10
|8
|1.9
|Welington
|Southampton
|10
|8
|1.5
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|38
|7
|0.2
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|36
|7
|0.2
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|36
|7
|0.2
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|24
|7
|0.3
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|22
|7
|0.7
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|7
|0.4
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|20
|7
|2.4
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|17
|7
|0.5
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|16
|7
|0.8
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|7
|0.7
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|12
|7
|1.6
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|1.7
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|7
|1.4
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|7
|2.6
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|37
|6
|0.2
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|31
|6
|0.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|27
|6
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|6
|0.7
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|0.7
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|6
|0.3
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|24
|6
|0.4
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|24
|6
|0.4
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|23
|6
|0.4
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|19
|6
|0.5
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|18
|6
|0.6
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|18
|6
|0.7
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|13
|6
|2.1
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|13
|6
|0.6
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|6
|6.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|7
|6
|1.7
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|4
|6
|2.8
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|37
|5
|0.1
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|33
|5
|0.2
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|32
|5
|0.5
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|31
|5
|0.2
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|29
|5
|0.3
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|28
|5
|0.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|26
|5
|0.5
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|5
|0.9
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|24
|5
|0.2
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|20
|5
|0.3
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|5
|0.4
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|5
|0.9
|James Bree
|Southampton
|17
|5
|0.4
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|17
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|14
|5
|1.5
|Nico González
|Man City
|11
|5
|0.6
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|5
|1.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|1
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|5
|3.3
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|7
|5
|4.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|38
|4
|0.1
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|32
|4
|0.1
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|30
|4
|0.1
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|29
|4
|0.3
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|4
|0.2
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|4
|0.3
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|19
|4
|0.3
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|4
|0.3
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|4
|0.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|17
|4
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|16
|4
|3.4
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|16
|4
|0.6
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|16
|4
|0.3
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|13
|4
|0.3
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|12
|4
|2.6
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|11
|4
|0.5
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|9
|4
|0.7
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|4
|1.2
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|4
|3.2
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|8
|4
|0.9
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|4
|2.1
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|4
|1.1
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|5
|4
|1
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|4
|4
|2.1
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|37
|3
|0.1
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|3
|0.1
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|23
|3
|0.3
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|22
|3
|0.2
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|3
|0.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|20
|3
|0.5
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|18
|3
|0.4
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|16
|3
|0.3
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|16
|3
|0.5
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|15
|3
|0.5
|James McAtee
|Man City
|15
|3
|0.8
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|12
|3
|0.5
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|3
|2.2
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|3
|0.3
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|3
|1.8
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|8
|3
|0.8
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|8
|3
|1.6
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|8
|3
|1.1
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|7
|3
|2
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|3
|0.7
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|3
|0.5
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|3
|2.8
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|38
|2
|0.1
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|36
|2
|0.1
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|34
|2
|0.1
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|28
|2
|0.1
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|26
|2
|0.2
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|24
|2
|0.1
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|21
|2
|0.2
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|18
|2
|0.2
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|2
|0.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|2
|0.7
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|14
|2
|0.2
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|2
|0.2
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|2
|0.2
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|13
|2
|0.7
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|2
|2
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.4
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|12
|2
|0.5
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|2
|0.8
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|11
|2
|0.9
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|2
|1
|Josh King
|Fulham
|8
|2
|1.4
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|8
|2
|0.5
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|2
|1.2
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|6
|2
|1.7
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|2
|0.5
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|5
|2
|1.9
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|2
|0.5
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|2
|3.8
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|2
|2.1
|Rodri
|Man City
|3
|2
|2.5
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|2
|1.8
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|2
|13.8
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|2
|1
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|2
|6.9
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|2
|3.9
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|2
|1.1
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|2
|2
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|18
|1
|0.3
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|18
|1
|0.3
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|16
|1
|0.1
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|14
|1
|0.7
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|14
|1
|0.1
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|14
|1
|0.3
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|13
|1
|0.2
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|1
|0.1
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|1
|0.1
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|1
|0.6
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|10
|1
|2.5
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|1
|0.4
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.1
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.5
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.3
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.6
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|1
|0.2
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|1
|0.2
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|1
|0.2
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|1
|0.7
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|5
|1
|0.4
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|5
|1
|1.4
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|4
|1
|0.3
|James Milner
|Brighton
|4
|1
|0.5
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|4
|1
|4.1
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|1
|0.5
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|1
|2.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|1
|0.8
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.6
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.7
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|3
|1
|6.4
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.5
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.4
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|1
|0.9
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|26
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|26
|0
|0
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|23
|0
|0
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|14
|0
|0
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|0
|0
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Willian
|Fulham
|10
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|8
|0
|0
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|8
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|0
|0
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|0
|0
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|6
|0
|0
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|0
|0
He should get plenty of chances to push forward in this game and looks a good bet for a repeat at 4/51.80, especially when you consider ref Rob Jones is one of the best for awarding fouls.
Jones is averaging more than three fouls per game above the league average and sits top of the fouls-awarded list of those officials who have taken charge of multiple top-flight matches.
Harwood-Bellis offers shots value
Taylor Harwood-Bellis is another whose data is outperforming his odds.
The new England international's appeal comes in the shots markets where he's 5/61.84 to have 1+ shot.
The Southampton defender has delivered on this bet in eight of his last 10, scoring three goals in that period, so I'm sure plenty till be prepared to back him at 22/123.00 in the anytime scorer market. At this stage, it's worth mentioning that Brighton have never kept a clean sheet against Southampton in 12 Premier League games.
I'll stick with suggesting him for a three-legged Bet Builder, alongside Rutter and Veltman, one which pays around 13/27.50.
That could be a great way of kicking off your 'free-bet streak' with Betfair. Place a £10 bet on any sport on Saturday, and you will unlock your first £10 free bet once it settles (win or lose). You will then unlock another £10 free bet each time you win for up to seven days.
Opta fact
Brighton are the only team to be unbeaten when conceding the first goal in Premier League games this season (W2 D2). Meanwhile, Southampton have gone on to lose all eight games in which they've conceded first.
Man City: PL outsiders for the first time in seven years!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 6pts
Returned: 3.5pts
P/L: -2.5pts
2023/24: +4.54pts
