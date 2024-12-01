Sunday Bet Builders: Four to back including Salah to strike in Liverpool v Man City

Go low on goals in Man Utd v Everton at 5/2 3.50

Will Tottenham build on last week's stunning 4-0 win at Manchester City or confirm their supporters' worst fears by following up with a disappointing performance? Ange Postecoglou's men have alternated between victory (4) and defeat (3) in their last seven Premier League matches and their fans are desperate for them to show some consistency.

The good news for Spurs is that they have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League home games against Fulham (W10 D3). The west London side did, however, win 3-0 in their last Premier League meeting in March.

Only one point separates them, although Spurs sit three places higher in sixth on goal difference, so perhaps we should consider having the draw onside, especially as Spurs played on Thursday night and Fulham have had eight days since they were defeated by Newcastle.

Instead, one stat leaps out: only Brentford (14) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League than Fulham (13) this season, while only Man City (13) and Aston Villa (11) have won more from behind than Spurs (9).

Recommended Bet Back Fulham to lead at HT and Spurs to win the match SBK 18/1

Manchester United have won their last four Premier League games against Everton and Ruben Amorim would love to take three points in his first home match in the competition. The Red Devils played on Thursday in the Europa League and were patchy at best in last Sunday's draw at Ipswich. Amorim has warned fans that there will be plenty of pain before his side start firing. But they should be good enough to squeak past Sean Dyche's men.

No side's Premier League games have seen fewer goals scored this season than United's (26) while Everton have failed to score in more different Premier League games than any other side this season (6). That hardly sets the pulse racing for this match but it does make under 2.5 goals a tempting bet.

Recommended Bet Back Man United and Under 2.5 goals SBK 5/2

Chelsea are winless in their last three Premier League meetings with Aston Villa (D1 L2) and both of those wins for Unai Emery's side came at Stamford Bridge. More recently, however, Villa are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2 L2) and Enzo Maresca's Blues, who go into this round third in the table, will fancy their chances of ending their poor run against the west Midlanders.

Chelsea have conceded at least once in all six of their Premier League home games this season. Ollie Watkins has scored on his last two visits to the Bridge so may be the man to back in a game in which we fancy goals for both sides. For Chelsea, five of Nicolas Jackson's seven Premier League goals this season have put them 1-0 ahead, so we will back him to score first.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea, BTTS 'Yes' & Jackson to score first SBK 14/1

The pre-match talk is of City's crisis and a golden opportunity for the Reds to pull 11 points clear of the champions in the title race. That is understandable after City followed their third consecutive defeat in the league by surrendering a 3-0 lead at home to Feyenoord in midweek. But a crumb of comfort for Pep Guardiola's men is that Liverpool have won just one of their last nine Premier League games against City (D5 L3).

That last Liverpool win was a 1-0 in this fixture two years ago. Both of last season's meetings between the clubs ended 1-1. Does that make it tempting to back under 2.5 goals? No, City's defensive fragility - they conceded four to Tottenham last weekend - and the fact that Liverpool have scored at least twice in seven of their last eight games, means we expect more goals this time.

This will be Arne Slot's first meeting with both Manchester City and their manager Pep Guardiola. We are backing the Dutchman to come out on top and, with Mo Salah having a division high 16 goal involvements this season, we will take to the Egyptian to score or assist.

Recommended Bet Back Liverpool, Over 2.5 goals & Salah score or assist SBK 5/2

