Arouca have been scoring freely in purple patch

Vitoria strong at home

Vitoria Guimaraes v Arouca

Monday 15 January, 20:15

It was a Super Sunday for us in France last night (or maybe a Dynamite Dimanche), as Le Havre swept aside a Lyon side that ended up with nine men. We'll now head to Portugal, because there should be goals as Vitoria Guimaraes take on Arouca.

Vitoria are fifth in the Primeira Liga, and they have put together a five-match unbeaten run. Alvaro Pacheco's side have won eight of their last ten home games in the league, including an eye-catching victory against title contenders Sporting.

Vitoria are usually good for a goal. They have scored in nine of their last ten matches in the top flight, and if you stretch back further they have found the net in 17 of their last 21.

Arouca lost 3-0 to Benfica last time out, but that's their only defeat in the last five outings in the league. They are just a point above the dropzone, but they have at least recovered after a seven-game losing streak between mid-September and mid-November.

I like the look of BTTS here at 1.8910/11. Arouca have scored in nine of their 16 league games, but have only managed two clean sheets. Vitoria have seen a BTTS wager land in nine of their 16 league matches.