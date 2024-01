Le Havre have impressed since going up

Lyon improving but still in danger

Le Havre v Lyon

Sunday 14 January, 17:05

Betis got the win we wanted last night, but they only edged out Granada 1-0, so our stake was returned and we'll try again. We'll head to France, because Le Havre are in action against improving Lyon, and I think the hosts can avoid defeat.

It's been a hugely impressive effort from Le Havre since they returned to the top flight, and their recent 3-1 home win over Nice saw them score three times against one of the best defensive units in Europe. Luka Elsner has done a superb coaching job, and Le Havre are a healthy five points clear of the bottom three.

Le Havre have been particularly strong at home. Their only defeats at the Stade Oceabe have come against an overachieving Brest, Lille and PSG. They have beaten Nice, Lorient and Clermont, and have held Lens and Monaco.

Lyon have finally started turning their season around under Pierre Sage, their third coach of a farcical season. Laurent Blanc and Fabio Grosso have both been sacked in a chaotic campaign, but OL have now won their last four league matches, and they are two points above the dropzone. Alexandre Lacazette has shown his quality recently, scoring five goals in the last four games, including a hat-trick against Toulouse.

Despite this Lyon revival, Le Havre seem overpriced here given how tough they've been to beat on home soil. We can back them +0 & +0.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.910/11, which means that we get a half-win if Le Havre draw, and a full pay-out if they win.