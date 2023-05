Villarreal scoring freely at home

Villarreal v Athletic Club

Saturday 13 May, 17:30

Davie Selke hit the mark early for us in the Bundesliga last night, as his eighth-minute header set the tone for Köln's 5-2 win over hapless Hertha Berlin, and gave us a chunky winner in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

We'll head to La Liga now, because Villarreal are up against Athletic Club in the race for Europe, and I can see both teams finding the net.

Quique Setien had big shiny shoes to fill when he replaced Aston Villa-bound Unai Emery as coach, but he's done a decent job, and kept the club on track for a European spot. The Yellow Submarine are fifth, and only a major collapse now would see them fail to register for continental competition.

Athletic Club have been solid under experienced boss Ernesto Valverde, but they are currently out of the top seven on head-to-head record. The Basque club have been picking up results on the road, with three wins and two draws from their last five away games.

BTTS is priced at 1.824/5 here, and that seems fair enough. Villarreal have won nine of their last 14 at home in the top flight, while Athletic Club are playing well away from San Mames.

BTTS has landed in 10 of Villarreal's last 14 games, and six of Athletic's last nine matches on the road at this level. There's enough firepower here to give us an exciting game.