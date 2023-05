Köln v Hertha Berlin

Friday 12 May, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

A Swiss miss for us in Italy last night, as Basel produced a shock 2-1 win at Fiorentina in the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League. We'll hope to drown our sorrows with some glasses of cool Kölsch as we head to the carnival city of Cologne.

Köln are safe from relegation in the Bundesliga after last weekend's derby win at Bayer Leverkusen, and can play with a bit of freedom against a Hertha team that is still bottom of the table, despite last weekend's vital 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Stuttgart.

Hertha have the worst away record in the division, having lost ten of their last 11 Bundesliga road matches, conceding 31 goals in that spell. There's no guarantee that the recent arrival of Pal Dardai as coach (his third spell in charge) will shore things up, as Hertha have leaked seven goals across his first three matches.

The Köln attack will be spearheaded by former Hertha striker Davie Selke, who scored a match-winning brace at Bayer Leverkusen last Friday. Selke took a while to get going after swapping Berlin for Cologne in the January transfer window, but he has scored four goals in his last seven games.

It's a tough game to call given the fact Hertha are desperate for points and Köln don't need them, but I think Selke will get scoring chances, and at 3.7511/4 in the To Score market, he's too good an option to ignore.