Football Bet of the Day: Mini-submarine to sink further

Villarreal B v Albacete

Monday 20 May, 19:30

Our Tobias did a fine job in Spain yesterday, tipping Eibar to win to nil against Cartagena at odds-against.

We'll stay in Spain and we'll stay in the second tier, because relegation-threatened Villarreal B are in for another tough game against in-form Albacete.

For most of their existence, Villarreal's second team has been bouncing around in the depths of Spanish football. In 2000 they were in the seventh tier, as recently as 2007 they were in the fourth, but they are aiming for a third straight campaign in the second. However, this has been a tough season, and they are currently bottom of the standings with two games left.

Villarreal have to win both of their remaining games and hope for help from elsewhere, and their form is poor. They have lost eight of their last 11 league matches, and they are suffering from an injury crisis, especially in the centre of defence.

Albacete are in a healthier spot, and are looking for a win to guarantee their survival. The Clockwork Cheese (I'm not joking, that's what their nickname is) have racked up five straight wins to take them to within touching distance of safety, and they have won their last two away games 1-0.

I'll happily back Albacete Draw No Bet at 2.1411/10. Villarreal B are running on empty and are short of form, while Albacete don't have to play with as much pressure, and might have already done enough to be safe.